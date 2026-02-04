New Regulations In The Food And Beverage Services Sector Under The Regulation On Price Tags

Pursuant to the Regulation Amending the Regulation on Price Tags, which was published in the Official Gazette dated 30 January 2026 and numbered 33153 and entered into force ("Amending Regulation"), as of 30 January 2026 restaurants, eateries, cafes, patisseries and other establishments providing food and beverage services may not include in their tariffs, menus or price lists any statements indicating that an additional charge will be collected under the name of "service charge", "table charge", "cover charge" or any similar designation, nor may they request or collect any additional fees from consumers.



The Ministry of Trade's announcement regarding these amendments is available here, and the full text of the Amending Regulation is available here.



Prior to the amendment, establishments were permitted to request and collect from consumers, in addition to the prices indicated in their tariffs, menus and price lists, certain charges under different names such as a service charge, provided that such charges were expressly disclosed in the relevant menu and price list.



With the amendment, establishments may not request or collect any additional charges under the names of service charge, table charge, cover charge or similar headings. Furthermore, the cost of any food and beverages brought to the table as an appetizer prior to ordering without the consumer's request and considered within the scope of cover charge may not be charged to the consumer.



Nevertheless, consumers may continue to make voluntary additional payments, such as tips, solely at their own discretion and with their free and informed consent.

In its announcement regarding the amendment, the Ministry of Trade stated that the objectives include supporting a more competitive market environment, increasing transparency by safeguarding consumers' economic interests, and preventing misleading practices.

