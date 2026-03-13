Consumer Protection Directive And The Button Solution

Understanding Consumer Rights Directive compliance is essential for businesses operating in the digital economy and e-commerce law. This article examines the "Button Solution" under Article 8(2) CRD, providing a framework for traders to ensure legal transparency and avoid non-binding contracts in distance contracts. The Consumer Rights Directive (CRD), also known as Directive 2011/83/EU, is an important directive aiming to protect consumer rights effectively in the European Union. The Directive has amended 93/13/EEC and 1999/44/EC, while repealing 85/577/EEC and 97/7/EC1 to consolidate fragmented consumer protection directives into a single legal framework. This consolidation's objective is to simplify and update consumer protection mechanisms. It also harmonizes the national laws concerning consumer protection laws across the Member States as indicated in Article 4 which clearly expresses the directive's purpose of harmonization2 within the Union.

CRD provides a broad framework to make sure that consumers make well-informed decisions and protect their rights also, pointing out principles such as transparency and explicit consent, especially in distance contracts. A substantial portion of consumers use online shopping in today's fast-growing digital economy. This alone has increased the importance of distance contracts, where consumers lack the opportunity to physically examine goods or services and has shown the need for additional protective solutions. In this context, the Directive's provisions on information requirements serve as a ground for the practical application of online shopping regulations. It is precisely in this regard that the "the Button Solution" comes into play.

The Button Solution is intended to ensure that consumers clearly acknowledge when they are committed to payment in the context of distance contracts. This solution aims to address issues such as unintended payments. The Directive provides guidance to Member States in introducing these further protective rules into their legal systems while ensuring the keeping of a standard of consumer protection across the European Union.

In this essay, the legal basis, purpose, and practical implementation of the Button Solution will be examined in detail along with analysis of disputes and wrong applications as reflected in court decisions.

1.The Legal Basis for Consumer Rights Directive Compliance

CRD is one of the fundamental legal frameworks regulating the relationship between consumers and traders within the European Union. Particularly in the context of an increasingly digitalized commerce environment. It imposes obligations on member states to provide effective consumer protection and informed consent.

The most crucial provision of the Directive that forms the basis for the Button Solution is Article 8 (2). This article imposes further pre-contractual information requirements as a mechanism to guarantee that, in distance shopping, which is concluded by electronic means, consumers are explicitly informed by the trader that they are obliged to make payments before completing an order.

The definition of 'electronic means' is not included in the Directive; however, this should be understood as referring to contracts concluded via website based on the clarification provided in Recital 39.3

2. Rationale Behind the Article 8(2) CRD Button Solution

One of the biggest deal blockers in distance commerce is the lack of trust and inequality between counterparties. This issue mainly arises from the opacity of its nature and imbalance of power between consumers and businesses.4 Unlike traditional commerce, consumers rely on the pre-contractual information provided by the businesses without any physical interaction with the traders and products. Specifically, consumers require further protection during the payment phase since, the nature of distance commerce dubious and mostly relies on trust. Consumers could be tricked into paying without clear conscious. To address this issue, ensuring transparency helps promote accountability and keeps the balance of power even.

In this regard, the Button Solution mechanism is developed to ensure that consumers consciously and explicitly complete their order knowing that they are obliged to pay. The fundamental rationale behind the Button Solution is to ensure that consumers fully understand and accept their obligations before making any decisions. The primary goal is to prevent consumers from placing an order without complete awareness and improve transparency in e- commerce.

In essence, the Button Solution acts as a safeguard that helps consumers make informed decisions and prevents them from making unintended payments or protect them from manipulative tactics of immoral traders during distance commercial activities.

3. Implementation of Distance Contracts and Payment Obligations

CRD guides European Union member states on how to proceed on implementing the Directive into their national law. So, this mechanism would be harmonized across the European Union. The Directive's Article 6 (1) and Article 8 (2) are complementary. It is clearly explained how to implement and interpret these provisions.

As stated in Article 8 (2), "...If a distance contract to be concluded by electronic means places the consumer under an obligation to pay..."5 first condition, the contract must be concluded by electronic means. What electronic means has explained above. The second condition is that this contract must put consumers under an obligation to pay, what that means is that if consumers continue their commercial activity on that specific purchase, they will be under an obligation to pay to finalize their order.

This process and obligation to pay must be very clear without leaving any ambiguity on the consumers' side. As stated in Article 8 (2), it "...the trader shall make the consumer aware in a clear and prominent manner, and directly before the consumer places his order..." the traders are under the burden of ensuring consumers are well informed about the details which indicated as "...of the information provided for in points (a), (e), (o) and (p) of Article 6(1)..."6 of their order before consumers place their order. So, that is the reason why Article 6 (1) and Article 8 (2) are complementary.

The details on how to implement the button explained further in the second paragraph of Article 8 (2) as "...The trader shall ensure that the consumer, when placing his order, explicitly acknowledges that the order implies an obligation to pay. If placing an order entails activating a button or a similar function..."7 the traders are again under the burden of making sure of that consumers are explicitly informed about their order requires an obligation to pay if there's a button or similar function.

The last sentence of the Article 8 (2) points out the penalty of failing to conform the rules explained in this article. It is stated as "...If the trader has not complied with this subparagraph, the consumer shall not be bound by the contract or order...".8 So, if businesses fail to clearly inform the customer that the order implies an obligation to pay then the consumer will not be bound by that contract.

Hereof, there's a recent court case about this matter.9 The Court holds that traders are under the burden of providing explicit information to the consumer and if they fail to do so, consumer is not bound by the order.

What wording shall be used is also explained further in Article 8 (2) as well. It's stated as follows "...shall be labelled in an easily legible manner only with the words 'order with obligation to pay' or a corresponding unambiguous formulation indicating that placing the order entails an obligation to pay the trader...".10 The Directive does not insist on using exact formulation to Member States, it is acceptable if they use other corresponding unambiguous formulation and traders are free to use any words therefore, it's completely unambiguous11. The reference point for transparency and unambiguity is whether the wording used is the average consumer's everyday language and his/her mind but, this might be problematic on harmonizing the Member States in the European Union since it's open for diverging interpretations by the different states.12

In this regard, the Munich County Court's judgement was analyzed whether it was accurate or not since, it held that Amazon Dash Button violated Article 8(2), sentences 2 and 3 of the Directive.13 It is argued that while the Dash Button is not labelled with "order with obligation to pay" or equivalent terms it should not be held as a violation of the Article 8 (2) since, Dash Button is only available to subscribers of the Amazon Prime service who provided their bank account details while setting-up their Dash Button. For these reasons, it is claimed that the Button Solution should not apply to their formulation.14

4. Comparative Analysis: Harmonization with Turkish Law No. 6502

While Directive 2011/83/EU is a European Union regulation, the Turkish legal framework has been significantly harmonized with these EU standards to ensure a high level of consumer protection in the digital single market. The principle of the "Button Solution" is directly reflected in Article 48 of Law No. 6502 on Consumer Protection15 and Article 8 of the Regulation on Distance Contracts.16

In the Turkish context, the legislation explicitly mandates that the consumer must be informed in a clear, legible, and prominent manner—immediately before placing the order—that the order entails an obligation to pay. If the trader fails to comply with these formal requirements, the consumer is not bound by the contract. This mirrors the "sanction of non-bindingness" found in the CRD, emphasizing the importance of formal validity in electronic commerce.

The evolution of e-commerce transparency in Turkey reached a new milestone with the enactment of Law No. 752917, which introduced substantial amendments to the electronic commerce landscape. These changes further delineate the responsibilities of "E-commerce Intermediary Service Providers". While the "Button Solution" primarily concerns the direct transaction interface, Law No. 7529 expands the scope of liability to ensure that the entire digital ecosystem—from payment providers to marketplaces—maintains the transparency required by modern consumer law.

For companies operating in Turkey or those exporting to the EU, implementing these transparency standards is not merely a "best practice" but a strict legal necessity. The divergence between the CRD and Turkish Law No. 6502 often lies in the specific wording required for the button and the procedural steps for the "pre-information form" (Ön Bilgilendirme Formu). In Turkish jurisdiction, courts and Consumer Arbitration Committees (Tüketici Hakem Heyetleri) strictly interpret any ambiguity in the payment button's labeling in favor of the consumer, often leading to the cancellation of the contract and administrative fines for the trader.

CONCLUSION

The Consumer Rights Directive's commonly known as the Button Solution plays an essential role in the protection of consumers in e-commerce across the European Union. This mechanism is designed as a solution for consumers to comprehend unambiguously that they are obliged to pay with if the order implies it. The Directive makes it necessary for businesses to clearly and directly inform the consumers right before ordering about the obligation to pay by using a label "order with obligation to pay" or equivalent explicit terms or formulation. Otherwise, the contract will not be binding. Thus, this solution prevents unconscious payments by consumers, ensuring that they make well-informed decisions. Also, it enhances transparency in the digital environment.

While the Button Solution harmonizes the consumer protection regulations within the Member States it also leaves flexibility to accommodate national linguistic and cultural differences. To keep this balance CRD allows the Member States to use a corresponding unambiguous formulation. It draws a framework and guides the Member States' regulators and helps to ensure that consumers across the European Union are protected at a similar level of protection.

Given the advancing nature of e-commerce this mechanism delivers a great solution for unintended payments while maintaining a fair, transparent and trustworthy digital environment. In essence, the Button Solution strengthens the European Union's commitment to safeguarding consumer rights and harmonizing the Member States on same issues in the increasingly digital economy.

Footnotes

1. Directive 2011/83/EU of the European Parliament and of the Council of 25 October 2011 on consumer rights (2011) OJ L304/64.

2. Directive 2011/83/EU, art 4.

3. European Commission, Guidance Document concerning Directive 2011/83/EU on Consumer Rights (2014) 31 <<a href="https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=oj:JOC_2021_525_R_0001" target="_blank">https://eur-lex.europa.eu/legal-content/EN/TXT/?uri=oj:JOC_2021_525_R_0001> accessed 14 March 2025.

4. Joasia Luzak and others, 'ABC of Online Consumer Disclosure Duties: Improving Transparency and Legal Certainty in Europe' (2023) 46 Journal of Consumer Policy 307, 312.

5. Directive 2011/83/EU art 8(2).

6. ibid art 8(2), first paragraph.

7. ibid art 8(2), second paragraph.

8. ibid art 8(2), final sentence.

9. Case C-400/22 Conny ECLI:EU:C:2024:436.

10. Directive 2011/83/EU, art 8(2), second paragraph.

11. Case C-249/21 Fuhrmann-2 ECLI:EU:C:2022:269.

12. Luzak and others (n 2) 320.

13. Christoph Busch, 'Does the Amazon Dash Button Violate EU Consumer Law? Balancing Consumer Protection and Technological Innovation in the Internet of Things' (2018) 7 EuCML 78, 79.

14. Busch (n 2) 80.

15. Law No. 6502 on Consumer Protection (https://www.mevzuat.gov.tr/mevzuat?MevzuatNo=6502&MevzuatTur=1&MevzuatTertip=5)

16. Regulation on Distance Contracts (https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2014/11/20141127-6.htm)

17. Law No. 7529 (https://www.resmigazete.gov.tr/eskiler/2024/10/20241030-4.htm)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.