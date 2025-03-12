ARTICLE
12 March 2025

Presidential Circular On The Prevention Of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) In Workplaces Published

Presidential Circular numbered 2025/3 on the Prevention of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) in Workplaces ("Circular") was published in the Official Gazette dated March 6, 2025...
Elif Nur Çakır Vurgun and Zeynep Adıyaman
Presidential Circular numbered 2025/3 on the Prevention of Psychological Harassment (Mobbing) in Workplaces ("Circular") was published in the Official Gazette dated March 6, 2025, numbered 32833, and has entered into force. The Circular outlines the steps to be taken and regulations to be implemented to prevent psychological harassment. It aims to increase employee motivation, create a healthy and safe working environment, and enhance social welfare.

What Does the Circular Regulate?

The Circular reestablishes the Psychological Harassment Prevention Board to contribute to the formulation of policies nationwide. Additionally, it emphasizes that employers should develop preventive and protective policies and avoid any actions that could be considered psychological harassment. The Circular also highlights the importance of organizing training and information activities to raise awareness about psychological harassment in workplaces, maintaining confidentiality during the investigation of psychological harassment claims, and including preventive and protective provisions regarding psychological harassment in collective bargaining agreements.

Conclusion

We recommend that employers establish policies in relation to psychological harassment, review their current workplace policies (if any) and make necessary adjustments in their workplaces, in line with the Circular.

Elif Nur Çakır Vurgun
Zeynep Adıyaman
