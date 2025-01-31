Do You Have To Be A Celebrity To Get Consumer Rights?

Recent news has highlighted that Cem Yılmaz received a broken lamp, and despite contacting the manufacturer and seller, he was only assisted after his celebrity status was recognized. This raises the question: must one be a celebrity for sellers or manufacturers to provide proper consumer support?

It is evident that high-profile brands often provide fast and effective solutions to avoid reputational damage caused by complaints or negative social media posts from celebrities or influential individuals..

However, in line with our current legal regulations, some brands are obliged to provide the same service and support to any consumer who is not famous or highly influential, with the same speed and quality of solution, but they fall short in this regard. So, if we need to remember what our rights are as a non-celebrity consumer:

Under the Consumer Protection Law No. 6502, consumers' rights are prioritized. If a product or service is defective, consumers can request a refund, a replacement with a non-defective equivalent, a price reduction proportional to the defect, or free repair.The consumer is free to exercise any right and the seller must fulfil the consumer's request.

If the seller refuses to fulfill the consumer's chosen request, legal remedies can be pursued. First, it should be determined whether the dispute falls unders the jurisdiction of the Consumer Arbitration Committee based on the price of the product or service subject to the dispute. Due to in 2025, Provincial / Sub- Provincial Consumer Arbitration Committees are authorised to deal with disputes below 149.000.-TL, and in disputes over 149.000.-TL, it will be possible to apply to the court without applying to the Consumer Arbitration Committee.

In conclusion, if the product you purchased is defective, exercise your legal rights against the seller without hesitation. Seeking assistance from a legal expert can ensure your complaints are effectively addressed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.