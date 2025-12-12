ARTICLE
12 December 2025

Technology In Arbitration And Mediation: Opportunities, Innovation, And Ethical Challenges

Muscat Arbitration Days

The inaugural Muscat Arbitration Days 2025 is organized by the Oman Commercial Arbitration Center, taking place from 2-4 December 2025 in Muscat, Oman.
This conference represents a key platform for dialogue and the exchange of idea and experiences on arbitration, and is part of the Center's ongoing efforts to enhance Oman's position as a regional hub for arbitration and investment.

For more information, please visit the official website: www.muscatarbitrationdays.com

