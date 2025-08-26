The OAC Arbitration Rules issued in November 20201 provide a modern procedural framework for resolving disputes in Oman and are carefully aligned with leading international arbitration practices.2

The Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre

Headquartered in Muscat, the Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre (OAC) is an independent, non-governmental institution established in 2018.3 It is firmly rooted in Oman but was created with an international outlook. In addition to offering a range of ADR services, the Centre's primary focus is on arbitration, conducted under the OAC Arbitration Rules.

This note, therefore, examines the Rules, highlights their distinctive features, and outlines practical considerations for businesses and practitioners.

Scope and Structure of the OAC Arbitration Rules

To begin with, the OAC Rules apply when parties agree in writing to refer disputes to arbitration under OAC administration.4 They consist of seven sections governing every stage of the process, from commencement to the award, supported by two annexures: one on fees and another containing model arbitration clauses.

Parties wishing to resolve their disputes under the auspices of the Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre (OAC) may use the following model arbitration clause in their contracts:

Any dispute arising out of or in connection with this contract, including any question regarding its existence, validity or termination, shall be referred to and finally resolved by arbitration administered by Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre (OAC) in accordance with the Arbitration Rules of Oman Commercial Arbitration Centre (OAC Rules), which Rules are deemed to be incorporated by reference into this clause. The number of arbitrators shall be [one/three]. The seat, or legal place, of arbitration shall be [........ ]. The language to be used in the arbitral proceedings shall be [ ........ ]. The governing law of the contract shall be the substantive law of [ ........ ].

Commencement of the Arbitration Proceedings

Ordinarily, arbitration begins with a Request for Arbitration filed with the Registrar.5 The Request must include key details such as:

the arbitration agreement and underlying contract; 6

the nature and circumstances of the dispute; 7

the relief sought; 8

proposals on the number and appointment of arbitrators; 9

the governing law; 10

a proposal as to the language and the arbitration seat; 11 and

and confirmation of payment of the registration fee (OMR 500).12

After filing, the respondent has 21 days to file a Response, which may include counterclaims (subject to payment of a counterclaim registration fee).13 However, failure to respond does not prevent the arbitration from proceeding, although it constitutes a waiver of the right to nominate an arbitrator.14

Tribunal Appointment and Challenge of Arbitrators

Under the OAC Rules, parties are free to agree on the appointment of either a sole arbitrator or a panel, provided the number is uneven.15

In practice, many parties opt for three arbitrators, as this ensures balance and allows each side to participate in the tribunal's composition.16

In the absence of agreement, the OAC's Executive Committee will determine the number of arbitrators.17

The OAC Rules emphasise independence and impartiality. Arbitrators must disclose potential conflicts of interest,18 and parties may challenge appointments within 14 days of becoming aware of grounds for challenge.19

A challenge fee of OMR 1,000 applies, reimbursable if the challenge succeeds.20

Emergency Arbitrator and Interim Relief

In addition, in urgent situations, the OAC Rules provide for the appointment of an Emergency Arbitrator before the constitution of the arbitral tribunal.21

A party may apply directly to the Registrar for interim relief. If the Executive Committee accepts the application, an emergency arbitrator will be appointed within two days22 and must issue a decision within 14 days.23

Consequently, this mechanism offers a fast-track remedy where immediate protection of assets or rights is required, bringing the Rules into line with the practice of other leading international arbitration institutions.

Conduct of Proceedings

One of the tribunal's first tasks is to hold an initial procedural meeting with the parties.24

This meeting sets the tone of the arbitration. It allows the tribunal and counsel to establish working relationships and to agree on key case management issues, such as disclosure, hearings (in person or remote), witness evidence, and timelines. 25 While some arbitrators still consider a face-to-face meeting essential, in practice, videoconferencing is often used to save time and cost.26

The tribunal has broad discretion to manage proceedings, subject to party equality and due process.27

At the same time, parties retain a significant role in shaping how the arbitration will be conducted. They may, for example, agree on the seat of arbitration,28 the language of the proceedings,29 and the governing law of the dispute.30 They may also agree on whether hearings should be conducted in person or remotely.31

In general, where parties reach no agreement, the tribunal has the authority to decide.

Expedited Procedure

Furthermore, the OAC Rules provide for an expedited procedure where:32

The amount in dispute is under OMR 500,000; or

The parties agree; or

The Executive Committee deems it urgent.

In such cases, a sole arbitrator is appointed, deadlines are shortened, and a final award must be rendered within three months.33 This is particularly useful for small and medium-sized enterprises seeking cost-effective dispute resolution.

The Arbitral Award

The tribunal must render its award within six months of signing the Terms of Reference, subject to extensions by agreement or by the Executive Committee.34

Costs of Arbitration

The Rules provide a transparent cost structure, outlined in Annexure 1:

Registration fee: OMR 500 (non-refundable, payable by both claimant and respondent in case of counterclaims).

Administrative fees: scaled to the amount in dispute, ranging from OMR 500 (claims up to OMR 25,000) to OMR 18,000 (claims exceeding OMR 10 million). Non-monetary claims carry an administrative fee of OMR 5,000.

Tribunal fees: also scaled by amount in dispute, with clear ceilings (e.g., OMR 51,000 for a sole arbitrator and OMR 110,000 for three arbitrators for disputes exceeding OMR 10 million).

Emergency arbitrator fees: range from OMR 8,000 to OMR 20,000.

As a general rule, the losing party bears the costs, although tribunals may apportion them as appropriate.35

Confidentiality

Finally, confidentiality is firmly embedded in the Rules. All aspects of the arbitration process are conducted in private, and everyone involved in the proceedings is required to treat case-related information with strict discretion.36

Conclusion

The OAC Arbitration Rules provide businesses contracting in Oman with a modern, efficient, and internationally credible framework for dispute resolution. With features such as emergency arbitration, expedited procedures, and transparent costs, the Rules include global best practices with local accessibility. For companies, this means confidentiality and enforceability when disputes arise.

Businesses operating in Oman or contracting with Omani parties can adopt the OAC Arbitration Rules to ensure that any disputes are resolved fairly, efficiently, and in accordance with international standards.

