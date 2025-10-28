Amendments To The Civil Human Resources Law Introduced To Boost Employee Performance And The Working Environment

Qatar recently issued Law No. 25 of 2025, amending provisions of the Civil Human Resources Law (Law No. 15 of 2016), and Council of Ministers Decision No. 34 of 2025, amending provisions of the executive regulations issued under Decision No. 32 of 2016.

The amendments introduce a package of incentives and benefits designed to strengthen the government work environment and reinforce a culture of excellence. They link rewards to performance, support innovation and initiative, and underline the State's emphasis on accountability, leadership development and recognition of achievement across public institutions.

The measures align with national strategies for investing in human capital and preparing the public sector to operate in a knowledge-driven, competitive economy, serving the broader public interest.

The amendments also include incentives that support a balance between professional and family responsibilities, reflecting a continued commitment to family stability as a foundation for a cohesive society and a driver of sustainable development. The reforms are intended to contribute to the implementation of Qatar National Vision 2030 and the objectives of the Third National Development Strategy (2024-2030).

