Enforcing E-Awards In GCC And MENA

2025 was a transformational year in the Gulf Cooperation Council ("GCC") and Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") regions for digitalisation on the dispute resolution front. The past year saw the courts in Kuwait and Oman going fully digital for commercial cases, including arbitration-related, resulting in significant ease of enforcing arbitral awards; Jordan saw the introduction of an electronic filing system in their courts (though still in pilot); Iraq launched electronic signatures; and a new arbitration law is underway in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia ("KSA"), expressly allowing electronic signatures of arbitral awards, amongst other major changes. Countries in the region are recognising the growing need for reliable arbitration services in line with modern technology and have put noticeable effort and resources into developing these areas. Central to this development is the region's growing legal and practical acceptance of electronically signed arbitral awards ("E‑Awards").

Jurisdictions Which Are Ahead

In the United Arab Emirates ("UAE"), a dual judicial ecosystem with both civil law (onshore) and common law (offshore), E-Awards are looked at positively.

The onshore UAE Arbitration Law (Federal Law No. 6 of 2018, amended 2023) expressly permits electronic signatures on arbitral awards; enforcement applications are filed online via the online court infrastructure, making wet‑ink inspection largely irrelevant in practice. The UAE onshore courts tend to be pro-arbitration, having recently moved away from formalistic award signature requirements on every page of an arbitral award seated in Dubai. The UAE Federal–Local Judicial Principles Unification Authority held in its Decision No.1 of 4 August 2025 that it was sufficient for only the final page of the arbitral award to be signed. Additionally, the Abu Dhabi Court of Cassation in Case No. 839,885 of 2025, recognised that an "arbitration agreement [i]s deemed to have met the writing requirement if it [...] was made by means of an electronic message in accordance with the rules in force in the State regarding electronic transactions". By extension, the same logic may apply to the recognition and enforcement of E-Awards, although a clear precedent to that effect would be welcome by the UAE courts in 2026.

Offshore, the Abu Dhabi Global Market ("ADGM") Arbitration Regulations 2015 expressly validate electronic signing of awards. While the Dubai International Financial Centre ("DIFC") Arbitration Law No. 1 of 2008 retains the traditional "writing and signed" language with no express recognition of electronically signed awards, the DIFC courts are generally arbitration-friendly.

KSA's broader electronic transactions framework supports electronic signatures (see, KSA's Electronic Transactions Law (Royal Decree No. M/18 of 2007)). Enforcement of judgments in KSA prioritises digitalisation, reducing the practical weight of wet‑ink. KSA's draft 2025 arbitration law expressly allows arbitrators to sign arbitral awards from outside KSA and by way of an electronic signature (in Article 52(4)). In the context of a recent United Nations Commission on International Trade Law ("UNCITRAL") mandated Working Group II work on E-Awards, KSA officially reported openness to compliant electronic signatures, while noting that prior ministerial authentication of a signature may be required before the enforcement of foreign seated E-Awards are allowed. This is largely due to the divergent technical standards currently existing on verification of electronic signatures across the region.

Like the UAE, Qatar is a dual jurisdiction ecosystem, operating the civil law system within the Qatar courts, while the Qatar Financial Centre ("QFC") is operating in a common law system.

Qatar's arbitration statutes, which include Qatar Law No. 2 of 2017 on Arbitration in Civil and Commercial Matters and the QFC Arbitration Regulations 2005, are largely silent on electronic signatures of arbitral awards and therefore, the analogy for the enforceability of electronic signatures come from the broader electronic transactions legislation. Overall, the courts infrastructure in Qatar and the QFC have recently undergone a significant digital transformation. In June 2025, new QFC Court Rules were introduced which require, amongst others, that all filings be made by the parties electronically, either by email or through the QFC Courts' eCourt system. The Qatari onshore court system is following suit – although the infrastructure has not yet transformed into an exclusively digital one.

Where Caution Remains

Other jurisdictions in the region tread their trajectory towards digitalisation cautiously.

In Bahrain, judiciary implemented technology allowing electronic processes to cover the full litigation process. While it is positive that Bahrain reported at the UNCITRAL in 2025 that electronic signature of arbitral awards would not result in their non-enforcement, the Bahraini Arbitration Law No. 9 of 2015 is silent on the issue, leaving room for tactical challenges.

Oman is moving fast towards E-Awards having established modernised e‑transactions law and introduced a new digital‑first Court of Investment and Commerce with mandatory e‑filing in 2025, but caution is advised until more precedents emerge within the newly adopted e-based framework.

Egypt is the clearest conservative outlier in the region: despite electronic signature legislation, paper‑based workflows and reported practice suggest courts may still expect authenticated wet‑ink awards. Similarly, Kuwait, Jordan, Iraq and Morocco are uneven. Notably, while Morocco has expressly recognised electronic arbitral awards in the underlying arbitration law (Law No. 95‑17 of 2022, Article 51), its courts remain paper‑submission only.

As of summer 2025, Kuwait's judiciary went fully digital in commercial matters, including arbitration-related cases: the Sahel app was introduced, and parties can now opt out for e-filings. Similarly, in Jordan, in summer 2025, new laws were enacted allowing lawyers to file and sign submissions electronically without appearing in person (though in pilot yet). In Iraq, the recent Instructions No. 1 of 2025 officially launched electronic signatures, although their court infrastructure still requires physical documents.

For 2026, the selection of governing law, seat and arbitral rules in an arbitration will matter more than ever: choosing "digital‑ready" frameworks will result in the easing of the arbitration procedure and ensuring the chances of challenges based on mere technicalities are lessened, enhancing the efficiency of arbitration.

Institutional Rules: Who Authorises Tribunals to E‑sign in the Region

Enforceability goes hand in hand with the provisions of the applicable arbitral institutional rules. In the region, all of the key arbitral institutions contain provisions that support digitalisation:

Under the Dubai International Arbitration Centre ("DIAC") 2022 Rules, an arbitral tribunal can issue awards with electronic signatures after consulting the parties (Article 34(6)). The Abu Dhabi International Arbitration Centre ("arbitrateAD") 2024 Rules, enable an arbitral tribunal to electronically sign arbitral awards, where appropriate, by the appropriate verification software (Article 41(4)).

The Saudi Centre for Commercial Arbitration ("SCCA") 2023 Rules defaults to electronic signatures, unless agreed otherwise by the parties or the law provides otherwise (Article 36(1)).

Qatar International Centre for Conciliation and Arbitration ("QICCA") 2024 Rules expressly mention the electronic signature of arbitral awards but condition it on the approval by the QICCA or express agreement by the parties (Article 63.7).

Other major arbitral institutions in the region are silent on the enforceability of electronic signatures of awards (e.g., Bahrain Chamber for Dispute Resolution, Cairo Regional Centre for International Commercial Arbitration, Oman Arbitration Centre). This will implicate the New York Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards 1958 ("NYC") Article V(1)(d) arguments at enforcement if an arbitral tribunal issues an E‑Award without a clear procedural basis.

Practical Takeaways for the Year Ahead: 2026

While most jurisdictions in the region are taking big strides towards digitalisation, enforcement of arbitral awards can create stumbling blocks in other jurisdictions. The core problem is associated with the lack of uniformity as to what constitutes E-Awards: technical standards such as the infrastructure to verify signatures, timestamps, key management, hash checks, audit trails vary from jurisdiction to jurisdiction. The variance in the digital ecosystem in the various countries of the region does not help.

The upside is real: in the UAE, KSA and Qatar (with Bahrain and Oman catching up), digital issuance is already shortening timelines and improving recovery prospects. For 2026, the selection of governing law, seat and arbitral rules in an arbitration will matter more than ever: choosing "digital‑ready" frameworks will result in the easing of the arbitration procedure and ensuring the chances of challenges based on mere technicalities are lessened, enhancing the efficiency of arbitration. This is particularly resonant in recent times when arbitration has been criticised for timeliness and costliness.

