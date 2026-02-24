Legislative Transformations Leading A National Renaissance: How The UAE Keeps Pace With The Times Through Flexible And Effective Laws

The legislative landscape in the United Arab Emirates has witnessed, in recent years, numerous amendments to laws and regulations aimed at achieving a clear vision toward global competitiveness. Among the laws that have undergone amendments, by way of example and not limitation, are the Companies Law, the Civil Transactions Law, the Civil Procedures Law, the Personal Status Law, and other laws. Undoubtedly, the continued amendment of laws by the UAE legislator constitutes a positive phenomenon representing a deliberate legislative approach based on the idea that law is a living entity that evolves with the development of society and the state. The UAE legislator proceeds in its legislative amendments from a comprehensive and integrated vision, not based on reaction or partial treatment, but rather on conscious legislative engineering that serves the state, society, and the economy simultaneously.

The objectives of this ongoing approach may be identified as follows:

First: Ensuring the Compatibility of Legal Texts with Practical Reality

The legislator aims to:

Achieve harmony between legal texts and practical application

Address practical issues revealed by court practice

Remedy shortcomings that emerge over time

Accordingly, continuous amendment serves as a means to align the law with practical reality.

Second: Modernizing the Legal Framework and Keeping Pace with Transformations

One of the fundamental objectives is to modernize existing laws to keep pace with:

Economic and commercial development

Digital transformation

Globalization and the interaction of legal systems

The diversity of civil and commercial relationships

The legislator does not view the law as a rigid text, but rather as a living tool that must evolve alongside society and absorb new realities.

Third: Supporting the National Economy and Attracting Investment

Legal amendments cannot be separated from the UAE's economic vision as a regional and global business hub. Accordingly, the legislator aims to achieve:

A clear legal environment

Expedited resolution of commercial disputes

Protection of contracts and investments

Reduction of legal risks

Undoubtedly, the law here performs an economic function alongside its judicial function.

Fourth: Achieving Effective and Expeditious Justice and Accelerating Dispute Resolution

Through these amendments, the UAE legislator seeks to achieve justice and expedite the resolution of disputes by:

Reducing litigation periods

Rationalizing appeals

Regulating procedural time limits

Encouraging alternative dispute resolution mechanisms

Enhancing the judge's authority to assess procedural measures

Preventing abuse of procedural rights

There is no doubt that this objective serves individuals, the state, and the national economy, and enables the rightful claimant to obtain their rights through the shortest legitimate means.

Fifth: Strengthening the Role of the Judiciary and Legal Stability

Among the objectives of the amendments are:

Empowering judges with broader legal tools

Enhancing the positive role of the judiciary

Supporting judicial specialization

Unifying the interpretation of legal texts

Ensuring stability of legal positions

The legislator does not seek merely a swift judgment, but rather a fair, well-founded, stable, and enforceable judgment.

Sixth: Balancing the Protection of Rights, Freedoms and Public Order

The UAE legislator consistently seeks to protect rights without undermining public order and without opening the door to abuse of rights, thereby regulating contractual freedom, protecting the weaker party, and restricting abuse in the exercise of rights.

Seventh: Localization of Legislation and Comparative Openness

One of the legislator's prudent objectives is to benefit from best international practices while respecting the UAE's specific characteristics, thereby combining legislative authenticity with legal modernity.

Accordingly, it may be concluded that the overall objective of the UAE legislator in amending laws is to build a modern, advanced, flexible, and effective legal framework that achieves expeditious justice, supports the economy, and ensures societal stability within the framework of the rule of law.

