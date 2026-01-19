ARTICLE
19 January 2026

Tom's Top Ten: Key Developments In International Arbitration In The Gulf In 2025

CR
Charles Russell Speechlys Dubai

Contributor

Charles Russell Speechlys Dubai logo

We are an international law firm with a focus on private capital, at the intersection of personal, family and business. We have a broad range of skills and collective legal expertise and experience with an international outlook across the full spectrum of business and personal needs. Our firm is headquartered in London with offices across the UK, Europe, Asia and the Middle East. Whether your business operates in a single country or across borders, we’ll put together your perfect team – pulling from our sector and geographical expertise and our partnerships with the best law firms across the world covering 200 legal jurisdictions.

Explore Firm Details
Looking back at 2025, here are ten notable developments in international arbitration in the Gulf region setting the stage for 2026...
United Arab Emirates Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration
Thomas Snider
Thomas Snider’s articles from Charles Russell Speechlys Dubai are most popular:
  • within Litigation and Mediation & Arbitration topic(s)
  • in United Arab Emirates
Charles Russell Speechlys Dubai are most popular:
  • within Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration, Criminal Law and Real Estate and Construction topic(s)

Looking back at 2025, here are ten notable developments in international arbitration in the Gulf region setting the stage for 2026:

1. Active UAE arbitration users: UAE users were among the top users of arbitration at the ICC (ranking fifth overall), LCIA (ranked fourth overall), and the SIAC (ranking fifth overall) (based on 2024 caseload statistics announced in 2025).

2. Saudi Arbitration Law: Saudi Arabia published a new draft arbitration law for public consultation, aiming to align even more with the UNCITRAL Model Law and international best practices.

3. QICCA Rules: The Qatar International Center for Conciliation and Arbitration (QICCA) updated its arbitration rules to provide for expedited procedures, electronic submissions and digital signatures, and consolidation and joinder.

4. Bahrain International Commercial Court: The Bahrain International Commercial Court (BICC) was established, with the possibility of appeals being made to the Singapore International Commercial Court (SICC). The BICC is expected to serve, among other roles, as a specialist forum for arbitration-related litigation.

5. Signing of awards: The UAE Federal and Local Judicial Principles Unification Authority held that arbitral awards need only be signed on the last page, addressing long-running uncertainty on signature formalities in the UAE.

6. Anti-suit injunctions issued by tribunals: The Dubai Court of Cassation confirmed that arbitral tribunals can issue binding anti-suit injunctions, overturning an earlier decision by the Dubai Court of Appeal finding that they could not.

7. Delineating jurisdiction in Qatar: The Qatar Financial Centre (QFC) Court ruled that non-QFC parties can designate the QFC as the seat of the arbitration and the QFC Court as the supervisory court in their arbitration agreement, provided that the agreement is clear and precise.

8. Delineating jurisdiction in the UAE: Dubai's Conflicts of Jurisdiction Tribunal ruled that the DIFC Courts lacked jurisdiction to hear an enforcement application concerning an award from an onshore Dubai-seated arbitration where an annulment application was filed in the onshore courts.

9. DIFC-LCIA clauses: The enforceability of DIFC-LCIA arbitration clauses continued to percolate through national court systems with the U.S. Court of Appeal for the Fifth Circuit in the United States and the Ontario Superior Court of Justice in Canada confirming that such clauses remain valid (following similar outcomes in Abu Dhabi and Singapore in 2024).

10. Permanent Court of Arbitration: The Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) in The Hague signed a host-country agreement with Bahrain – its first with a Middle Eastern state.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

[View Source]
Authors
Photo of Thomas Snider
Thomas Snider
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More