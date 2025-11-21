Unprecedented Efficiency: Habib Al Mulla & Partners Executes AED 1 Billion Inheritance And Settles AED 300 Million In Debts Within A Single Day

Mohamed El Khatib’s articles from Habib Al Mulla and Partners are most popular:

Habib Al Mulla and Partners has successfully completed the disbursement of an inheritance estate exceeding AED 1 billion for a distinguished UAE national, marking an unprecedented achievement in both scale and execution efficiency within the UAE courts.

Inheritance and Debt Interlinked

Among the heirs entitled to the estate was our Client, whose share of inheritance had become entangled with four active execution cases stemming from outstanding debts totalling approximately AED 300 million.

Ordinarily, reconciling inheritance entitlements against multiple enforcement proceedings would require several weeks of administrative coordination, with funds often frozen until competing interests were resolved.

However, through a carefully structured approach led by our Financial Litigation and Execution teams, the firm managed to close all execution cases, settle all registered debts, and secure the release of the remaining inheritance balance, all within one coordinated judicial cycle not lasting any more than 24 hours.

Cross-Departmental Coordination at Its Finest

The execution required simultaneous engagement with numerous court divisions, including the Execution Judge, Court Treasury, Inheritance and Dubai Land Department.

Every procedural step, from verifying the inheritance shares to clearing the liabilities and authorizing final disbursement, was completed within a single day, with approvals obtained and executed across the court's internal departments in real time.

This result not only cleared the client's financial obligations but also ensured the preservation and transfer of his remaining inheritance share into his possession immediately thereafter.

A Benchmark for Complex Enforcement and Inheritance Cases

The outcome demonstrates the firm's ability to integrate enforcement strategy, inheritance execution, and judicial coordination with unmatched precision.

It also sets a procedural benchmark for future cases in which inheritance proceeds are used to extinguish debts while still safeguarding the heir's residual entitlement, something that, under conventional circumstances, could take weeks up to months to complete.

Reflecting Our Commitment to Legal Innovation

This matter highlights Habib Al Mulla and Partners' distinctive approach to complex financial and inheritance matters, combining legal expertise, procedural agility, and institutional relationships to deliver tangible results within timeframes once considered unattainable.

