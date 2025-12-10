Key Takeaways From Dubai Arbitration Week 2025

Dubai Arbitration Week 2025 offered deep insight into the maturing, but far from settled, arbitration landscape, with many key takeaways for parties engaged in cross-borderbusiness dispute resolution. While the choice of seat and enforcement of awards dominated much of the discussion, the week also provided a clear picture of the role DIFC, local CIArb branches and more newly established arbitral centres across the Middle East have to play in the resolution of contractual disputes.

This year's discussions reflected an ecosystem that is maturing but far from settled, with new institutions emerging, procedural refinements being proposed and ongoing uncertainty around onshore–offshore coordination. From the perspective of Barnes Law's arbitration and dispute resolution team, the event highlighted both strategic opportunities and practical challenges for businesses operating across the Middle East, Asia, Europe and the UK.

Growing competition among ADR Centres at Dubai Arbitration Week 2025

One main theme across Dubai Arbitration Week 2025was the proliferation of new ADR centres across the UAE and wider GCC region. Presenters spoke about the increasingly competitive environment, driven by jurisdictions seeking to establish themselves as global arbitration hubs. However, in our view it became clear that despite this growth, many commercial parties remain hesitant to nominate newly established centres in their dispute resolution clauses. The preference for trusted institutions such as the LCIA, the ICC and Hong Kong's HKIAC remains strong, reflecting a desire for predictability, credibility and procedural stability when drafting contracts.

For the time being, the fact that regional arbitral institutional rules broadly align with international best practice, and that many local case management teams are highly experienced, has not been sufficient to shift those entrenched preferences. However, the consensus emerging from the discussions was that this dynamic may evolve as regional institutions continue to build their track record for reliability and enforcement efficiency. This shift already appears to be developing among parties from certain jurisdictions, who are increasingly selecting regional centres and seats in response to broader geopolitical factors and the desire to arbitrate within perceived neutral or strategically aligned jurisdictions.

Why enforcement trends dominated Dubai Arbitration Week 2025 discussions

Enforcement concerns dominated several panels and private discussions throughout the week and remains the "hot topic" in the UAE, with both onshore and offshore courts continuing to develop their approaches to award recognition. While there is evident progress, enforcement remains an area where uncertainty persists, particularly where public-policy objections are raised or where procedural irregularities are alleged. Companies operating across multiple jurisdictions are becoming far more deliberate in how they plan enforcement strategies, often seeking parallel advice across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The English courts' approach to timelines and challenges, discussed in our commentary on guide to arbitration in England, remains a useful comparison for cross-border clients evaluating risk.

Contract dispute resolution and ongoing onshore-offshore coordination efforts

Our observation over Dubai Arbitration Week 2025 was that participants are finding attempts to build bridges between offshore and onshore decisions as positive steps but still confusing in practice. For international clients, the interaction between these courts is crucial, especially when enforcement strategies hinge on jurisdictional interpretation. Our recent analysis of DIFC public-policy considerations mirrors many of the concerns raised during the sessions.

How Dubai Arbitration Week 2025 reflects a system still in development

In our view, even though international arbitration in the UAE has changed significantly over the last few years and has made significant progress (see our article on changes in signature requirements in UAE arbitration agreements), it remains a developing system. This is reflective of broader trends discussed in our coverage of changes to the Arbitration Act which illustrates similar modernisation efforts in the UK. More broadly, the number of emerging institutions demonstrates regional ambition, yet businesses continue to prioritise stability and international reputation when selecting arbitration centres.

A recurring message from Dubai Arbitration Week 2025 was the importance of continued diligence in drafting arbitration agreements, particularly for parties engaged in high-value cross-border transactions. The interaction between UAE courts and international institutions requires consideration of governing law, location of assets and procedural expectations.

