Qatar IP Office Temporarily Closed During The Official Mourning Period Following The Passing Of The Father Emir

The Qatar Intellectual Property Office has temporarily suspended operations following the passing of the Father Emir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani. All statutory and administrative deadlines for intellectual property matters falling during the official mourning period will be automatically extended to the first working day after the Office reopens on 19 July 2026.

United Trademark and Patent Services was founded in 1949 and has worked its way up to attain the position as one of the leading firms specializing in Intellectual Property Law in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, where we maintain our own offices. The Firm specializes in Intellectual Property filings, prosecution and litigation, licensing, distributorship agreements, franchising, transfer of technology, anti-counterfeiting and litigation. We take pride in having more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies on our firm’s portfolio.

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We extend our sincere condolences to the Government and people of the State of Qatar following the passing of the Father Emir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the nation during this time of mourning.

The Amiri Diwan has declared an official mourning period, during which work at government ministries, public institutions and authorities has been temporarily suspended.

Accordingly, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, including the Qatar Intellectual Property Office, has suspended its operations. The Office is expected to resume normal business on 19 July 2026.

In view of the temporary closure, all statutory and administrative deadlines relating to intellectual property matters that fall during the suspension period will be extended to the first official working day following the reopening of the Office, namely 19 July 2026. This includes deadlines relating to trademark applications, renewals, recordals, oppositions and other official filings.

Our team is closely monitoring the situation and reviewing all affected matters. We will attend to all filings and other pending actions as soon as the Office resumes operations to ensure that our clients’ rights remain fully protected.

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