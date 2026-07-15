Qatar IP Office Temporarily Closed During The Official Mourning Period Following The Passing Of The Father Emir

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We extend our sincere condolences to the Government and people of the State of Qatar following the passing of the Father Emir, His Highness Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani. Our thoughts are with the Royal Family and the nation during this time of mourning.
The Amiri Diwan has declared an official mourning period, during which work at government ministries, public institutions and authorities has been temporarily suspended.
Accordingly, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, including the Qatar Intellectual Property Office, has suspended its operations. The Office is expected to resume normal business on 19 July 2026.
In view of the temporary closure, all statutory and administrative deadlines relating to intellectual property matters that fall during the suspension period will be extended to the first official working day following the reopening of the Office, namely 19 July 2026. This includes deadlines relating to trademark applications, renewals, recordals, oppositions and other official filings.
Our team is closely monitoring the situation and reviewing all affected matters. We will attend to all filings and other pending actions as soon as the Office resumes operations to ensure that our clients’ rights remain fully protected.
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