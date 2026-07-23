Oman Intensifies Enforcement Against Counterfeit, Illicit And Unsafe Products

Oman's authorities have launched a coordinated crackdown on counterfeit, prohibited, and unsafe products across multiple sectors, seizing everything from fake personal-care items to illicit tobacco materials and non-compliant insecticides. Between June and July 2026, enforcement actions removed thousands of dangerous products from circulation, revealing sophisticated counterfeit operations including a 13-ton shisha tobacco production facility.

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Recent enforcement activity in Oman demonstrates an increasingly visible and coordinated approach to protecting consumers and addressing the circulation of counterfeit, prohibited, unsafe and otherwise non-compliant products.

Between 1 June and 15 July 2026, the Omani authorities announced a series of inspections, seizures, recalls and public warnings covering a broad range of consumer products. The actions were undertaken by several competent authorities and targeted violations both within the local market and across illicit supply channels.

Counterfeit personal-care products seized

One of the most notable actions involved the seizure of more than 400 counterfeit toothpaste and shampoo products.

The availability of counterfeit personal-care products presents risks extending beyond trade mark infringement. Products of this nature are applied directly to the body and may contain unregulated or undisclosed ingredients, creating potential health and safety concerns for consumers.

The action therefore illustrates the close connection between intellectual property enforcement, consumer protection and public health.

More than 13 tons of fake shisha tobacco materials uncovered

In Barka, the authorities seized more than 13 tons of materials reportedly used in the production of counterfeit shisha tobacco.

The scale of the seizure is particularly significant. It suggests that the activity may have extended beyond the retail sale of isolated counterfeit products and involved the possession of materials capable of supporting larger-scale production or distribution.

Operations of this nature can disrupt counterfeit supply chains before the finished goods reach consumers and provide authorities with an opportunity to identify the parties involved in their manufacture, storage and circulation.

Hundreds of prohibited and illegal goods removed from the market

Market inspections conducted in Sinaw resulted in the seizure of 163 prohibited products.

Separately, inspections in Al Dakhliyah led to the seizure of 835 illegal products. The goods reportedly included items that failed to comply with applicable consumer-protection and market requirements.

These actions reflect the importance of regular market surveillance, particularly in identifying products that may enter commercial circulation through informal or unauthorized distribution channels.

Action against illicit tobacco, cigarettes and alcohol

A raid in Shinas resulted in the seizure of illegal tobacco products, cigarettes and alcoholic beverages.

Although not every illicit product necessarily involves intellectual property infringement, illegal trade frequently overlaps with counterfeiting, unauthorized distribution, tax evasion, smuggling and the sale of goods whose origin or composition cannot be reliably established.

Coordinated enforcement against illicit trade can therefore contribute to broader brand-protection objectives while also protecting legitimate businesses and authorized supply chains.

Consumer Protection Authority issues warning over non-compliant insecticide products

The Consumer Protection Authority (CPA) has issued a public advisory warning consumers against purchasing, circulating, or using the insecticide products “Goodbye all insect spray” and “Goodbye all insect max kills in one spray”, manufactured by SCITRA. According to the Authority, the products do not meet the approved regulatory requirements and standards, and the manufacturer does not have a local agent in the Sultanate. Consumers are advised to purchase insecticides only from authorized retailers and to report any suspicious or non-compliant products through the CPA’s official communication channels.

Expired animal feed and unsafe tyres seized

The authorities seized approximately 3,000 kilograms of expired animal feed in Barka.

In a separate action in Al Dakhliyah, more than 500 unsafe tyres, reportedly valued at approximately OMR 1,300, were removed from the market.

These cases demonstrate that enforcement is not limited to conventional counterfeit luxury goods or consumer merchandise. Non-compliant automotive products, agricultural goods and other safety-sensitive products can create substantial risks to consumers, businesses and the wider public.

Food Safety Authority recalls Godiva chocolate bar over undeclared allergen

Oman’s Food Safety and Quality Centre ordered the recall of the GODIVA Kunafah & Pistachio Milk Chocolate Bar after the manufacturer notified the authorities that the product contained eggs that were not declared on the nutritional label. The undeclared allergen posed a potential health risk to consumers with egg allergies, prompting the withdrawal of the affected product from the Omani market and measures to prevent its entry through ports and border crossings.

A broader enforcement picture

Taken together, these actions point to sustained enforcement activity by the Omani authorities across several sectors, including:

personal-care products;

tobacco and related materials;

medicines and insecticides;

automotive products;

food products;

animal feed; and

prohibited and illicit consumer goods.

The developments also demonstrate that the fight against illicit trade cannot be viewed solely as an intellectual property issue. Counterfeit and unauthorized goods frequently raise simultaneous concerns relating to consumer safety, public health, product registration, customs compliance and unfair competition.

For brand owners operating in Oman, the recent enforcement activity highlights the importance of maintaining accurate intelligence concerning local distribution channels, identifying suspicious traders and providing the authorities with clear product-authentication materials whenever enforcement support is required.

It also reinforces the value of cooperation between rights holders and the competent authorities. Effective enforcement depends not only on the applicable legal procedures but also on the availability of practical information that allows inspectors and enforcement officers to distinguish genuine products from counterfeit, unauthorized or unsafe alternatives.

While recent reports by certain IP firms have referred to the possible introduction of a formal intellectual property customs recordal system in Oman, no official public announcement confirming the system has yet been identified. Rights holders should therefore continue to monitor developments and await clarification from the competent Omani authorities.

Regardless of whether a formal customs recordal mechanism is officially confirmed, the enforcement actions announced since the beginning of June demonstrate that Oman is actively addressing illicit and unsafe trade and strengthening the protection of its marketplace and consumers.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.