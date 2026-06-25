Oman Obtains International Geographical Indication Recognition For Frankincense

Oman has achieved international geographical indication protection for its frankincense through WIPO, marking a significant milestone in safeguarding one of the nation's most culturally and economically valuable natural products. The registration under the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement provides enhanced legal protection against misuse while reinforcing the authentic connection between Dhofar's Boswellia sacra trees and this historically significant aromatic resin.

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Oman has secured international geographical indication protection for Omani frankincense through the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), further strengthening the recognition and protection of one of the country’s most iconic natural products.

Derived from Boswellia sacra trees native to the Dhofar region, Omani frankincense has long been valued for its distinctive aroma, quality, and historical significance. For centuries, it has played an important role in regional trade and remains closely associated with Oman’s cultural heritage.

The international registration provides enhanced recognition of the connection between the product and its geographical origin while extending protection through the framework established under the Geneva Act of the Lisbon Agreement. This helps safeguard the designation against misuse and supports the preservation of the product’s authenticity and reputation.

The development reflects the growing role of geographical indications as a tool for protecting origin-linked products, promoting regional identity, and creating long-term economic value through intellectual property rights.

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