Saudi Arabia Launches TAHAQAQ To Modernise Customs Trademark Enforcement

The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property has launched TAHAQAQ, a digital platform that transforms how trademark rights are enforced at customs checkpoints. This technology-driven system enables brand owners to register their trademarks electronically and receive real-time alerts when suspicious shipments are detected, marking a shift from reactive to proactive intellectual property protection in the Kingdom.

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The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has introduced TAHAQAQ (تحقق), a new electronic platform designed to strengthen trademark enforcement at the Kingdom’s borders. The initiative establishes a formal digital customs recordal system, enabling trademark owners and their authorised representatives to register their rights with Customs and receive automated notifications when potentially infringing shipments are identified.

The platform streamlines the verification process by allowing rights holders to review case materials electronically, including photographs and shipment details, before determining the appropriate course of action. During the pilot phase, importers may retain goods under a formal undertaking pending verification, while Customs preserves evidence and continues to oversee enforcement where necessary.

TAHAQAQ represents a significant advancement in Saudi Arabia’s intellectual property framework, shifting trademark protection from a largely reactive model to one centred on proactive, technology-driven enforcement. The initiative is expected to improve cooperation between Customs, SAIP, and brand owners while supporting more efficient anti-counterfeiting efforts.

Find out more about protecting IP in Saudi by visiting this link

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