Saudi Arabia Joins The Madrid Protocol, Opening New Opportunities For Global Brand Protection

Saudi Arabia's accession to the Madrid Protocol marks a transformative shift in international trademark protection, enabling businesses to secure rights across multiple jurisdictions through a single streamlined application. This development positions the Kingdom as a key player in global intellectual property protection while offering Saudi companies unprecedented access to over 130 countries for brand expansion.

United Trademark and Patent Services was founded in 1949 and has worked its way up to attain the position as one of the leading firms specializing in Intellectual Property Law in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, where we maintain our own offices. The Firm specializes in Intellectual Property filings, prosecution and litigation, licensing, distributorship agreements, franchising, transfer of technology, anti-counterfeiting and litigation. We take pride in having more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies on our firm’s portfolio.

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Protecting trademarks across borders is about to become significantly easier for businesses operating in or expanding into Saudi Arabia.

Following its accession to the Madrid Protocol on 8 July 2026, the Kingdom will officially become part of the Madrid System on 8 October 2026. As the largest economy in the Middle East and a G20 nation, Saudi Arabia’s accession is one of the most significant developments in international trademark protection in recent years. It also means that five of the six GCC countries are now members of the Madrid System, further strengthening regional trademark protection.

The Madrid System enables businesses to secure trademark protection across multiple jurisdictions through a single international application, eliminating the need for separate national filings in each country. For trademark owners worldwide, Saudi Arabia can now be designated within an international registration, while Saudi businesses gain access to protection in over 130 countries through one streamlined filing.

The benefits extend well beyond convenience. International applicants can reduce administrative burdens, avoid many upfront legalization requirements, and simplify the management of global trademark portfolios. At the same time, Saudi companies, particularly startups and SMEs, can expand internationally with greater efficiency and lower costs.

This milestone also reflects Saudi Arabia’s continued commitment to strengthening its intellectual property framework under Vision 2030, creating a more attractive environment for innovation, investment, and international trade.

While the Madrid System simplifies the filing process, local examination standards, opposition procedures, and Saudi-specific legal requirements remain important considerations. A well-planned filing strategy is therefore essential to maximize protection and avoid unnecessary delays.

With an established office in Riyadh and a dedicated team of trademark professionals across the GCC and wider Middle East, our firm is uniquely positioned to guide businesses through every stage of the Madrid Protocol process. Whether you are seeking trademark protection in Saudi Arabia or expanding your brand internationally, we provide strategic advice, seamless filings, portfolio management, and enforcement support to help safeguard your intellectual property.

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