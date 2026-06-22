Saudi Arabia Advances Geographical Indications Protection With New Regulations

Saudi Arabia has approved implementing regulations for its new Geographical Indications Protection System, establishing a framework for registering and protecting products whose quality or reputation is linked to specific geographical origins.

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A further step towards the implementation of its new Geographical Indications

Saudi Arabia has taken a further step towards the implementation of its new Geographical Indications (GI) regime. The Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) has approved the Implementing Regulations of the Geographical Indications Protection System pursuant to Board Resolution No. 2026/39/01 dated 30 April 2026.

The Implementing Regulations follow the introduction of the Geographical Indications Protection System under Royal Decree No. M/102 dated 17 November 2025. It sets out the framework for the registration and protection of products whose quality, reputation or characteristics are linked to a specific geographical origin.

According to the Official Gazette (Umm Al-Qura), SAIP will begin accepting GI applications once the system and regulations enter into force. Examination procedures are expected to commence following publication of the applicable official fees.

The introduction of a dedicated GI regime represents a notable expansion of Saudi Arabia's intellectual property framework and provides a mechanism for protecting products that derive their value and reputation from a particular geographical region. The regulations also prohibit the registration of generic or misleading product names.

What does this mean for businesses?

Businesses, industry associations, and other stakeholders with products linked to a specific geographic origin should consider whether GI protection may form part of their broader intellectual property strategy. The new regime is expected to be particularly relevant to the agricultural, food and beverage, handicraft, and heritage sectors.

Further details, including official fees and filing procedures, are expected to be announced by SAIP in due course. We will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as additional guidance becomes available.

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