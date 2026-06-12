Saudi Arabia has modernized its intellectual property framework through the enactment of a new Copyright Law pursuant to Royal Decree No. M/169, published in the Official Gazette (Umm Al-Qura) on February 13, 2026.

United Trademark and Patent Services was founded in 1949 and has worked its way up to attain the position as one of the leading firms specializing in Intellectual Property Law in the Middle East, South Asia and Africa, where we maintain our own offices. The Firm specializes in Intellectual Property filings, prosecution and litigation, licensing, distributorship agreements, franchising, transfer of technology, anti-counterfeiting and litigation. We take pride in having more than 200 of the Fortune 500 companies on our firm’s portfolio.

Article Insights

United Trademark & Patent Services are most popular: in Middle East

Saudi Arabia has modernized its intellectual property framework through the enactment of a new Copyright Law pursuant to Royal Decree No. M/169, published in the Official Gazette (Umm Al-Qura) on February 13, 2026. This legislation replaces the Copyright Law of 2003 and aligns the Kingdom’s regime with international standards, digital economy requirements, and the objectives of Vision 2030.

The new law is scheduled to enter into force in 12 August 2026 (approximately 180 days after publication). During this transitional period, the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) is expected to issue detailed Implementing Regulations. Until the effective date, the 2003 framework, supplemented by existing SAIP regulations, continues to apply.

Principal Updates and Key Provisions

1. Expanded Territorial Scope (30-Day Rule) The new law broadens copyright protection to works first published in Saudi Arabia and to foreign works subsequently published in the Kingdom within 30 days of their initial foreign release. This strengthens safeguards for international rights holders.

2. Strengthened Moral Rights Moral rights are reinforced as perpetual, inalienable, and non-waivable. They include the right to first public disclosure, attribution (including pseudonyms), objection to distortion or misuse prejudicial to the author’s honor or reputation, and the right to petition courts for withdrawal of a work for serious reasons. These rights pass to legal heirs upon the author’s death.

3. Clarification of Work-for-Hire Ownership Economic rights in works created by employees within the scope of their employment and related to the employer’s business activities automatically vest in the employer, subject to contrary written agreements. This provides greater corporate clarity.

4. Software, Databases, and Licensing The law affirms the enforceability of standard software, mobile application, and database licenses, provided they comply with Saudi public order and morals.

5. Text and Data Mining Exception for AI A targeted exception permits the reproduction of lawfully acquired works for AI training and development, subject to conditions that the use be limited, lawful, and not unreasonably prejudicial to the rights holder’s interests.

6. Safe Harbor for Online Platforms Limitations on liability are introduced for internet service providers and digital platforms regarding passive technical functions, provided they lack actual knowledge of infringement and act expeditiously upon formal notice.

7. Enhanced Enforcement and Penalties Penalties have been significantly strengthened, including higher fines (up to SAR 1 million per violation, or SAR 2 million for repeats), extended imprisonment terms, and improved civil remedies.

Strategic Implications for Organizations

Businesses should:

Audit AI training data workflows for compliance with the new exception.

Update employment contracts and IP policies to reflect work-for-hire provisions.

Implement robust notice-and-takedown systems for platform compliance.

Strengthen licensing audits and overall IP governance.

Monitor SAIP implementing regulations closely during the transition.

The new framework signals a clear advancement toward stronger enforcement, digital alignment, and innovation support.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.