12 March 2026

Qatar IP Office Introduces Temporary Measures For Trade Mark Deadlines

The Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in Qatar has issued a circular announcing temporary procedural measures...
Qatar Intellectual Property
Mona Saleh and Krati Jain
The Intellectual Property Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) in Qatar has issued a circular announcing temporary procedural measures affecting intellectual property matters, particularly trade mark procedures. 

According to the circular, these measures have been introduced due to current circumstances beyond the Department's control and the continuation of remote working arrangements, as the relevant teams are presently operating from home. 

Temporary flexibility for trade mark procedures 

In light of these circumstances, the Department has indicated that trade mark matters with deadlines falling during this period may be accepted after the resumption of in-person operations. 

This measure is intended to ensure that applicants and rights holders are not adversely affected by the current operational limitations. 

Additional grace period for certain payments 

The circular also confirms that an additional grace period will be granted, the duration of which will be determined by the Department's management at a later stage. 

The grace period will apply to the following trade mark procedures: 

  • Final registration fee payments 
  • Trade mark renewal payments 
  • Publication fee payments 
  • Opposition filing fees 

Further guidance regarding the duration of the grace period is expected once the situation stabilises. 

Electronic submission of responses 

For procedural matters that require a response, the Department has requested that agents submit their responses electronically to the relevant departmental email addresses so that the necessary action can be taken. 

This applies in particular to: 

  • Responses to oppositions 
  • Responses to trade mark decisions or office actions 
  • Responses to patent decisions and official actions

Further announcements are expected once the Ministry confirms the timeline for the resumption of normal operations and the duration of the additional grace period. 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

