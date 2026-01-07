Qatar IP Office Commences Publishing Of International Registrations

The Intellectual Property Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar has officially begun the publication process for international trademark registrations designating...

The Intellectual Property Department of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry in Qatar has officially begun the publication process for international trademark registrations designating the State of Qatar under the Madrid Protocol.

Commencement Date: The inaugural official bulletin containing these international trademark registrations was dated October 01, 2025.

Parties with existing or pending rights in Qatar are advised to begin monitoring the new official bulletin to identify any conflicting international marks and file oppositions within the 60-day deadline to protect their interests.

This move marks a significant step in the implementation of the Madrid Protocol in Qatar and reinforces the country's commitment to aligning its intellectual property framework with international practices.

