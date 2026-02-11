Saudi Arabia Enacts New Copyright Law

As we enter 2026, the legal landscape in Saudi Arabia for intellectual property continues to be one of the major focuses for the Kingdom. In testament to this, on 27 January 2026, the Council of Ministers approved Saudi Arabia's new Copyright Law. This milestone advances the Kingdom's efforts to align with international best practices, conventions and agreements and to modernise protection measures suited to the current state of the global digital environment.

Although the Saudi authorities have approved this new law, its official text has not yet been published. The information below reflects publicly announced themes and may be subject to further updates after the final text becomes available.

Key changes with the new law (as announced) include:

Clearer regulation of neighbouring rights, providing more precise protection for performers, producers of sound recordings, and broadcasting organisations.

Targeted exceptions enabling the development of AI products and algorithms, designed to maintain an appropriate balance between innovation and rights protection.

Enhanced enforcement mechanisms and procedures for identifying and addressing violations.

Stricter penalties to strengthen deterrence, alongside calibrated exceptions that balance authors' rights with the public interest.

Impact and Outlook

The new law intends to strengthen copyright protection in accordance with international standards, enhance the value and protection of intangible assets, and support the growth of the digital and creative industries. It reflects the Kingdom's commitment to developing protection mechanisms that keep pace with rapid digital transformation while maintaining a principled balance among stakeholders.

The law also represents an important development for the Intellectual Property & Technology, Innovation, and Creative Industries (IP & TICH) landscape, offering clearer standards for the digital era, improved enforcement tools, and structured treatment of AI‑related uses.

Next Steps

The new Copyright Law will affect all stakeholders operating in this landscape, including content creators, technology developers, rights holders, and businesses commercialising creative assets in Saudi Arabia. Once the official text is published, further clarity will emerge regarding compliance requirements, enforcement practices, and transitional arrangements.

Now is an opportune time for businesses and rights holders to review their existing copyright strategies, licensing structures, and AI‑related uses in anticipation of the new regime. Our team is closely monitoring developments and is well‑placed to advise on the implications of the new law, risk exposure, and practical compliance steps.

