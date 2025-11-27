How To Register A Trademark In Saudi Arabia: A Legal Guide For Businesses

AHYSP Law Firm’s articles from AHYSP are most popular:

Protecting a brand in Saudi Arabia is essential for companies operating in an increasingly competitive and innovation-driven market. The trademark registration system in the Kingdom is governed by the Saudi Trademark Law and supervised by the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP). Whether you're a local or foreign company, securing your brand name, logo, or product identity is a crucial legal move.

This article explains how trademarks work in Saudi Arabia, how to register them, what protections are available, and what companies should avoid to prevent infringement and disputes.

What Types of Trademarks Are Recognized in Saudi Arabia?

In Saudi Arabia, the following types of marks can be registered as trademarks:

Words and names

Logos, symbols, and drawings

Letters, numbers, or combinations of them

Slogans and taglines

Three-dimensional shapes

Color combinations

Sound marks

Holograms

Collective marks used by members of an organization

Any sign capable of distinguishing a company's goods or services from another can qualify as a trademark.

How Does the Trademark Classification System Work in KSA?

Saudi Arabia follows the Nice Classification, an international system dividing products and services into 45 classes:

Classes 1–34 : goods

: goods Classes 35–45: services

Companies must select the correct class(es) when filing their trademark. An incorrect classification can delay registration or weaken legal protection.

How Do You Register a Trademark in Saudi Arabia?

Registering a trademark in KSA involves several steps administered by SAIP:

1. Conduct a trademark search

Before filing, you must check whether the mark already exists or conflicts with a registered mark. This reduces the risk of rejection or opposition.

2. Submit the application online

Applications are filed through the SAIP portal and must include:

Applicant information

A clear representation of the mark

Selected classes

A description of goods/services

Required fees

Foreign applicants must file through a licensed local agent or local law firm.

3. SAIP examination

SAIP reviews the application for:

Legal compliance

Distinctiveness

Conflicts with prior rights

4. Publication for opposition

If approved, the mark is published in the Official Gazette for a 60-day opposition period.

Any party claiming prior rights may oppose the registration.

5. Issuance of the registration certificate

If no opposition is filed (or if the applicant successfully responds), SAIP issues the official trademark registration certificate, giving the owner exclusive rights in the KSA.

What Are Collective and Certification Trademarks in Saudi Arabia?

Saudi law also recognizes:

Collective Trademarks

Used by members of a specific association, guild, or group to identify products/services provided by the members.

Example: trademarks used by cooperatives or professional associations.

Certification Trademarks

Indicate that goods or services comply with certain standards.

They do not indicate the commercial origin of the product but certify factors like quality, materials, or manufacturing methods.

These marks require specific regulations describing conditions of use, which must be approved by SAIP.

How Are Trademarks Protected for Foreign Companies in KSA?

Saudi Arabia offers strong protection for foreign companies. Key points include:

No requirement to operate a local business to file a trademark

Ability to file via a local agent or a Saudi law firm

Recognition of priority claims from Paris Convention members

Same rights and enforcement mechanisms as Saudi nationals

Foreign companies entering the Saudi market are strongly advised to register trademarks early, particularly in sectors where brand identity is easily copied.

How Long Does Trademark Protection Last in Saudi Arabia and How Is It Renewed?

A registered trademark in Saudi Arabia is valid for 10 years, calculated based on the Hijri calendar (not Gregorian).

It can be renewed indefinitely for additional 10-year periods.

Renewal process:

Submit a renewal request online through SAIP

Pay the renewal fees

No re-examination is required

Late renewal is allowed for six months with penalties

Failure to renew results in the mark being deleted from the registry.

What Are the Most Common Trademark Infringement Cases in KSA?

Trademark infringement remains a significant issue in Saudi Arabia. Common cases include:

Copying or imitating a registered mark

Using a similar name or logo that confuses consumers

Selling counterfeit goods

Unauthorized importation of products bearing a protected mark

Registering a domain name identical or confusingly similar to a trademark (cybersquatting)

Using a protected mark in advertising without permission

Saudi authorities take these infringements seriously, with penalties ranging from fines, seizure of goods, and business closure, to criminal liability in severe cases.

Can a Trademark Application in KSA Be Refused?

Yes. SAIP may refuse a trademark application for several reasons, including lack of distinctiveness, similarity to an existing mark, use of elements that violate public morals or religion, incorporation of national flags or official emblems, or the presence of misleading components. These reasons fall under the legal requirements designed to protect consumers and ensure fair competition.

If SAIP denies your trademark application, you have options. You can write a response, argue your case, ask SAIP to reconsider, or appeal to the right committee. Be accurate, give good reasons, and have a solid legal reason for each step.

What If My Trademark Application Is Denied?

If SAIP denies your trademark application, you have options. You can write a response, argue your case, ask SAIP to reconsider, or appeal to the right committee. Be accurate, give good reasons, and have a solid legal reason for each step. With help from a lawyer, companies can handle issues and improve their chances with SAIP.

With help from a lawyer, companies can handle issues and improve their chances with SAIP.

In conclusion, registering a trademark in Saudi Arabia is a critical step toward building and protecting a strong brand identity in a rapidly expanding market. With a clear classification system, digital filing procedures, and robust legal protections, the Kingdom offers a modern framework for both local and foreign businesses.

But, you have to be careful to pick the correct type and class for your trademark and stick to all the rules for publishing and renewing it.

