UAE Trade Mark Office Launches AI-Powered Logo Generator

The UAE Trade Mark Office ("TMO"), through the Ministry of Economy and Tourism ("MOET"), has recently launched a new AI-powered "Logo Generator" feature on the official trade mark portal. It can be accessed here: "العلامات التجارية | e-Services | Ministry Of Economy & Tourism" The service is available free of charge and represents a further step towards introducing artificial intelligence tools within the UAE trade mark ecosystem.

The initiative is aimed primarily at local businesses, startups and SMEs that may not have access to professional branding agencies or in-house design resources. It provides users with an opportunity to explore logo concepts generated by reference to existing trade mark data, while encouraging early consideration of trade mark issues during the branding process.

What is the Logo Generator?

The Logo Generator is an AI-based feature that allows users to generate logo concepts using simple written prompts, drawing on existing data and records available within the TMO system.

In practical terms, the tool enables applicants to:

experiment with logo ideas at an early stage,

explore creative options before committing to a final design,

reduce reliance on imitation of familiar or well-known marks, and

develop basic visual identities without immediate design costs.

This can be particularly helpful for first-time applicants or smaller businesses that may otherwise rely heavily on existing market references when developing a brand. Following generation, the system produces a logo report, which MOET is reportedly considering linking to a time-limited validity period for filing purposes. Importantly, such a report does not amount to final acceptance or approval of a trade mark application.

Using the Logo Generator effectively

Users should submit clear prompts when requesting a logo. Instructions may include:

Key prompt elements

Text

Initials

logo

Colours

Style

Example prompts

Generate a logo with the text 'Dubai Cafe', palm tree icon, minimal style, blue and white, etc....

Generate a circle logo with the text 'AR' , dark grey, etc....

The system also includes an "Amend" function, allowing users to regenerate or adjust outputs. At present, however, amendments are applied automatically by the system, without the user being able to specify detailed changes (such as colours, fonts, or design elements). Introducing a dedicated field for user-directed amendments could further enhance the effectiveness and usability of this feature.

Key considerations for users

1. Similarity to existing or well-known marks

In practice, users may observe that certain generated logos appear inspired by or visually close to existing registered or well-known trade marks, particularly where prompts include common industry keywords.

While the platform includes a disclaimer, non-specialist users may assume that AI-generated outputs are inherently "safe" or non-conflicting. This highlights the importance of:

treating generated logos as conceptual inspiration only, and

conducting proper clearance searches and legal assessments before use or filing the generated logos.

Without these steps, there remains a risk that a logo may later be refused or become the subject of a dispute.

2. Number of generation attempts and system performance

The system currently allows users to generate multiple logo attempts within a session. Given that logo generation can take some time, sessions may expire before users complete their exploration.

Introducing clearer guidance on usage limits, session duration or attempt thresholds may help manage expectations and improve overall user experience.

3. Language and Accessibility

At present, the interface and disclaimer are available only in English, despite the service being offered by a local authority to a broad user base.

Providing the service in both Arabic and English, particularly for the disclaimer, would enhance accessibility and ensure that users fully understand the legal limitations and risks associated with using AI-generated logos.

4. Preliminary examination feature

The system has become slightly faster, however the preliminary acceptance (initial examination) feature is not currently visible to users and appears, at this stage, to be accessible only to examiners.

Once activated for public use, it would be important to:

clearly define the validity period of any preliminary examination result, and

emphasise that such an outcome does not replace the need to file a trade mark application or complete the full registration process.

This is particularly relevant for users unfamiliar with trade mark procedures, who may otherwise misinterpret a preliminary result as final approval.

Important disclaimers and expectations

MOET has clarified that the Logo Generator is provided for guidance purposes only. In particular:

AI-generated logos and preliminary outputs do not constitute final acceptance or approval.

Registrability is not guaranteed.

Responsibility for compliance with laws, regulations, and third-party rights rests with the applicant.

Final acceptance or refusal remains subject to full legal and technical examination.

Applicants should therefore avoid relying solely on AI-generated outputs when deciding to adopt or file the trade mark application for the generated logo.

Conclusion - Why this matters

This initiative reflects a positive move towards:

encouraging originality and creativity,

increasing early awareness of trade mark considerations,

supporting innovation through accessible tools, and

positioning AI as a supportive aid, not a replacement for professional advice.

When used appropriately, the AI-powered Logo Generator can provide a useful starting point the idea-generation stage of brand development and businesses seeking inspiration and basic branding support. However, it does not replace clearance searches, legal assessment or professional advice.

Applicants and agents are encouraged to treat the tool as an initial creative aid only, while ensuring that all trade mark filings fully comply with UAE legal requirements and registrability standards.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.