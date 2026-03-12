Trade Mark Searches In The UAE: What You Really Need To Know

A trade mark availability search in the UAE is often described as straightforward; run a word, check the results, assess the risk.

In reality, the process is far more strategic.

Understanding how the UAE Trade Mark Office ('TMO') search function works and more importantly, how to use it intelligently, can make the difference between a meaningful clearance exercise and a misleading one.

This article breaks down:

How UAE trade mark searches actually work

What they capture

What they don't capture

How to maximise value from a single search

1. Searches Are Run Per Class

In the UAE:

Searches are conducted per class

Official fees apply per class

Each search is limited to that class only

However, one of the most under-utilized features of the system is that you can include up to six variations of a mark under one class without incurring additional official fee.

This is where strategy becomes critical.

2. How the UAE Search Mechanism Works

The UAE TMO search portal looks for words that are included in or incorporated into marks on the register. It does not search for words that are conceptually or phonetically similar.

For example: if you search WHITE CAR; the system will retrieve marks that contain the words WHITE and CAR, either together or separately. But it will not retrieve:

CARS

WHYTE

KAR

Phonetically similar words

These variations or phonetically similar words need to be specifically included in the search.

3. Using the Six Variation Rule Strategically

Because phonetic equivalents are not captured automatically, the six variation entries available should be used wisely. Using the same example earlier, if your core mark is WHITE CAR, a smart search strategy might include searching the following word variations:

WHITE

CAR

KAR

WHIT

WYTE

CARS

This allows the search to capture a broader range of potentially relevant earlier marks under a single official fee. The system will then retrieve marks containing any of those words, even when combined with other elements.

4. Arabic: Translation vs. Transliteration

The UAE Trade Mark search system does not automatically retrieve Arabic equivalents of English-language marks. Unless Arabic wording already appears in the underlying records, it will not be captured through an English search alone.

For this reason, Arabic variants should often be considered as part of the six permitted search entries. Their inclusion, however, is not automatic, it requires judgment as to whether Arabic will add meaningful insight to the clearance exercise.

Using the example WHITE CAR, a balanced search strategy might consider:

The Arabic translation and/or transliteration of "WHITE"

The transliteration and/or translation of "CAR"

"White" carries a clear meaning. Its Arabic translation may therefore be commercially relevant when assessing potential conflicts. At the same time, testing its transliteration may also be informative particularly if the mark may appear phonetically in the marketplace.

By contrast, translating "Car" into Arabic may add limited value in some cases. If the brand is more likely to be used as a sound-led or brand-led element, transliteration may better reflect how the mark would realistically be encountered in trade.

In practice:

Translation is generally useful where a word conveys meaning or where the client's branding strategy anticipates semantic resonance in Arabic.

is generally useful where a word conveys meaning or where the client's branding strategy anticipates semantic resonance in Arabic. Transliteration is often more relevant where a term is brand-driven, coined, or used for its phonetic identity (for example, invented or fanciful marks).

Importantly, the decision is not made in isolation. It should be informed by:

The nature of the mark

The risk being tested

The client's anticipated use in the market

Input from the client's marketing team, particularly where Arabic branding, packaging or advertising adaptations are being considered

In some cases, both translation and transliteration may be included in the search, even where only one is ultimately intended for use. This is not redundancy; it is a deliberate risk-mapping exercise to identify potentially relevant earlier rights that could arise through meaning, sound or market perception.

Sometimes translation enhances clarity. Sometimes transliteration does.

5. What the UAE Search Does NOT Show

Official search results are limited. They will not reveal:

Logo/device elements

Stylisation

Colour claims

Full list of goods/services specifications

Detailed mark's status

Renewal status

Examination objections or conditions

The report provides basic filing details only. To assess overlap properly, especially in broad classes, it may be necessary to obtain a certified copy from the TMO after paying the official fees.

6. Additional Practical Limitations

Other points to be aware of when conducting searches:

The search covers both pending applications and registrations

It captures marks filed up to the previous day

Some results may not appear due to technical indexing issues

The system does not confirm whether marks are filed in colour or black & white

Again, certified copies may be required for clarity.

7. Third party database searches

Because official results do not display marks "as filed", many practitioners supplement the official search with third-party database searches. These allow:

Viewing the mark itself

Seeing full filing details

This helps overcome the visual and contextual limitations of the official system.

8. Possible Future Changes

The UAE Ministry of Economy & Tourism ('MOET') and the TMO are currently considering enhancements to the search mechanism. Among the options under review are:

Expanding functionality;

Maintaining free public access with limitations; or

Retaining the current structure and fee model.

Further updates are expected as policy direction develops.

Final Thoughts

A UAE trade mark search is not just about entering a name into a portal. It is also about:

Choosing the right variations

Deciding when translation/transliteration matters

Knowing when translation/transliteration adds value

Understanding what the system misses

When approached strategically, a search can provide meaningful insight into potential risks. Without a strategic approach, its inherent limitations may mean that additional analysis is needed to form a complete view.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.