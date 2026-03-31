UAE Grants Temporary Extensions To Submit Certified Documents For Trade Marks

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism ("MOET") has issued Administrative Decision No. 2 of 2026 to support business continuity and improve service delivery in trade mark procedures. The decision introduces temporary extensions for certain trade mark services where applicants cannot obtain required certified documents within the prescribed time limits.

What has been decided

For new trade mark applications only, where a power of attorney is required but cannot be obtained within the initial 90-day period, the Trade Mark Office will adopt a more flexible approach. Instead of rejecting the application with no right of appeal after expiry of the 90-day deadline, monthly extensions will now be granted following the lapse of that period.

This will allow applicants additional time to submit a duly notarised and legalised power of attorney, or notarised for local clients, once it becomes available.

How to request further time

Applicants or their representatives must contact the Trade Mark Department before the current granted period expires to request an additional 30-day extension in writing.

Fees and compliance

No additional official fees will be charged for these extensions. Applicants should still submit the requested documents as soon as they become available to ensure ongoing compliance with filing requirements.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.