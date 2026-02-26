Navigating New Nice Classifications And Trade Mark Protection In UAE And Qatar

The adoption of the Nice Classification 13th Edition ("Nice 13") marks a significant update for trade mark filings. Both the UAE and Qatar have implemented this new edition, but their approaches differ, which has practical implications for trade mark filing strategies and existing registrations.

UAE vs Qatar: Nice 13 in Practice

UAE

Implementation: The UAE officially adopted Nice 13 effective 27 January 2026.

Filing flexibility: Applicants can continue to draft goods and services freely; there is no requirement to use a predefined list.

Practical implication: While terminology must be clear and appropriate for each class, applicants are not required to use exact wording, allowing flexibility in filing strategies.

Guidance on renewals, reclassification, and amendments is still pending. Key questions remain open, including whether existing marks will need to be reclassified upon renewal or whether they may maintain their original specifications.

By way of context, when the UAE Trade Mark Office previously updated its classification system — notably when Class 42 was revised and additional classes were introduced — existing registrations were allowed to continue and be renewed in their original classes. At the same time, new filings were required to be made in the correct updated class.

At that stage, clients effectively maintained a combination of legacy registrations under the previous classification alongside new filings aligned with the revised classes.

Given the continued evolution of the Trade Mark Office's practice, we anticipate a potentially different approach this time and will keep you updated as further guidance becomes available.

Qatar

Implementation: Qatar has also adopted Nice 13 effective 16 February 2026, but with a stricter approach.

Mandatory list: Applications must use the approved terminology from the official Excel list provided by the Qatari Trade Mark Office ("TMO"). Failure to do so may result in the application being returned for correction.

Practical implication: Drafting outside the approved wording is risky. For now, the safest approach is to select items directly from the TMO's list. Testing broader wording may be possible but carries the risk of delay, rejection or request for amendments. It will be interesting to see how this evolves and how strict the Qatari TMO applies the predefined list.

Existing applications: As in the UAE, further guidance is still pending regarding reclassification or amendments to existing applications.

Summary Table

Issue UAE Qatar Nice 13 adoption Yes Yes Predefined list No Yes Drafting flexibility High Limited Risk of rejection for exact wording Low High Existing registration Guidance pending Guidance pending

Key Questions Across Both Jurisdictions

Several questions remain open:

Will existing trademarks remain as filed, with reclassification addressed only at renewal?

Will Nice 13 require new applications or amendment filings for reclassified goods/services?

At renewal, can marks be renewed in the classes as originally registered, even if they no longer align with Nice 13 classifications?

How will specific reclassified items, such as "sunglasses" (now moved from Class 9 to Class 10), be handled in practice?

Conclusion

Both the UAE and Qatar have adopted Nice 13, but Qatar's approach is more restrictive, requiring mandatory terminology, whereas the UAE allows flexible drafting.

Clients and brand owners should:

Review existing portfolios for reclassified goods and services

Monitor further guidance on renewals and amendments of registrations and pending applications

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.