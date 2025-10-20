UAE Issues New Trade Mark Fee – Key Highlights And What To Expect

The UAE Cabinet has issued Cabinet Resolution No. (102) of 2025 amending certain provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (20) of 2020 relating to the service fees of the Ministry of Economy.

The recently published resolution introduces a series of important changes to trade mark service fees and will take effect on 15 November 2025 (60 days from publication).

Below are some of the key updates and points to note.

1. New Appeal Fees

Appeals are now officially no longer free of charge. The new schedule introduces fees for:

Appeals against rejections;

Appeals against post-registration amendment decisions (previously free); and

Appeals against opposition decisions, with fees differing depending on whether the party is the applicant or the opponent.

2. Expedited Examination – the "One Day examination"

A new one-day examination service has been introduced, allowing applicants to request expedited examination for an additional fee. Details on the process and eligibility will likely be clarified in the upcoming Trade Mark Office ('TMO') session but it's a promising step toward faster turnaround options.

3. Renewal and Special Mark Fees

Renewal fees for certification and quality control marks have increased, particularly for renewals filed within the grace period.

Additionally, fees for certification and quality marks are now higher than those for standard marks reflecting their broader regulatory scope and oversight.

4. Multi-Class Applications

Multi-class filings in the UAE will continue to be charged on a per-class basis. While a single application may cover multiple classes, each class will still incur the standard filing fee, as is currently the practice.

5. Other Notable Changes

Conversion from national filing to international registration (IR) now subject to new fees.

Adding statements or evidence in opposition proceedings now subject to fees, which is separate to hearing fees.

Appeals to the Grievance Committee ('GC') against cancellation decisions: A new fee has been introduced, as anticipated.

Renewal of trade mark agency registrations: A notable increase to AED 7,500, previously free of charge.

6. SME Classification – Preferential Fees, But Clear Criteria Needed

The updated schedule also introduces a new fee category for SMEs (small and medium enterprises), aimed at supporting local businesses and encouraging broader participation in the IP system. However, further clarity is needed on how the Ministry of Economy will define and classify SMEs, as well as the documentary requirements to qualify for the reduced fees.

To be eligible, SMEs must be registered members of the National Program for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises and Establishments.

This development is of particular interest to local entrepreneurs and smaller rights holders, and additional details on the classification criteria are expected following consultations with the TMO and the Ministry of Economy. The TMO is also expected to hold an information session in the coming weeks to explain the amendments and provide practical guidance on their implementation.

In addition, the updated fee schedule provides that people of determination (people with disabilities) will be exempt from official fees, reflecting the UAE's commitment to equality and inclusion. The UAE intentionally uses the term "people of determination" to highlight strength, resilience, and capability rather than limitation. A terminology that aligns with the nation's values of empowerment and respect. By removing financial barriers, this measure not only promotes broader participation in the intellectual property system but also encourages innovation and creative contributions from all segments of society, helping to build a more inclusive and knowledge-driven economy.

We will share further details and insights once the meeting with the TMO and the Ministry of Economy takes place.

