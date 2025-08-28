UAE And U.S. Sign Joint Statement To Accelerate Patent Grants

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (U.S.) have signed a Joint Statement of Intent to fast-track patent grants in the UAE.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and the United States (U.S.) have signed a Joint Statement of Intent to fast-track patent grants in the UAE. The agreement, finalized during the 66th Assemblies of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) in Geneva, allows the UAE to recognize positive examination results from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for corresponding UAE applications, provided they comply with national laws.

Key Objectives and Benefits

Streamlined Patent Review – The new framework is designed to shorten examination timelines and facilitate faster patent grants. For applicants, this means faster access to enforceable rights and reduced uncertainty during the prosecution process.

Alignment with Global Standards – The program reflects the UAE's commitment to international best practices in Intellectual Property ("IP") rights.

– The program reflects the UAE's commitment to international best practices in Intellectual Property ("IP") rights. Support for Innovation and Commercialisation – Accelerated protection is particularly valuable to innovators and businesses in fast-moving sectors such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, and other emerging technologies. By reducing the time to grant, the framework enables quicker market entry, faster access to investment opportunities, and greater confidence in commercialisation strategies. This is expected to encourage both domestic inventors and international companies to seek protection in the UAE.

Enhanced IP Ecosystem and Global Positioning – The initiative reinforces the UAE's strategic vision of becoming a regional hub for intellectual property rights protection. By creating a more predictable and efficient system, the UAE is not only supporting innovators locally but also attracting international applicants who view the Emirates as a springboard into the wider Middle East and North Africa region.

Applicant Eligibility and Strategic Advantages

Eligible Applicants – Any inventor, company, or research institution that holds a granted U.S. patent, or has received a positive examination outcome from the USPTO and has filed the same application in the UAE.

Conditions of Use – The corresponding UAE application must comply with national filing and formal requirements. While the UAE Patent Office will rely on USPTO's positive examination results, applicants remain responsible for meeting all local procedural and legal obligations.

– The corresponding UAE application must comply with national filing and formal requirements. While the UAE Patent Office will rely on USPTO's positive examination results, applicants remain responsible for meeting all local procedural and legal obligations. Sectors Most Impacted – The program is particularly advantageous for industries where time-to-market is critical, such as pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, clean energy, and other high-tech sectors.

Strategic Benefits – Applicants following a U.S.-first patent strategy gain faster patent protection in the UAE, enabling earlier enforcement against infringement, quicker commercialization, and greater investor confidence in the region.

This development is part of the UAE Ministry of Economy's ongoing reforms to modernize its industrial property system. Streamlined procedures and flexible services are being introduced to create an agile, innovation-driven environment that supports the country's economic diversification agenda and knowledge-based growth.

The UAE–U.S. cooperation marks a significant step in strengthening the UAE's patent system. By leveraging USPTO examination outcomes, applicants gain faster access to enforceable rights, while the UAE consolidates its position as a trusted IP jurisdiction in the region.

