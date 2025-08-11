UAE And US Forge Agreement To Expedite Patent Process

The United Arab Emirates and the United States signed a Joint Statement of Intent during the 66th WIPO Assemblies in Geneva to enhance bilateral cooperation on patent examination. Under this agreement, positive patent examination results from the USPTO will be recognized for corresponding UAE applications, subject to local laws, thereby significantly accelerating the patent granting process in the UAE. This initiative aims to provide inventors and businesses faster access to strong IP protection, supporting innovation and economic growth in the region.

