TMO Meets To Discuss Regulation Of Trade Mark Registration Agents

Introduction

The Ministry of Economy and its Intellectual Property Sector continue to build a modern and effective framework for intellectual property rights in the United Arab Emirates. One of the key developments in this effort is Ministerial Decision No. (90) of 2024 concerning the Regulation of Trade Mark Registration Agents ("Decision").This Decision seeks to ensure that the practice of trade mark agents meet the standards of professionalism, efficiency and transparency in line with international best practices.

To shed light on the details of the Ministerial Decision, the Trade Mark Office ("TMO") convened a training session on 18 September 2025 where officials outlined the main features of the regulation and engaged in an open dialogue with participants who were mainly TM agents and practitioners.

Clarifying the Debate Around Training Courses

One of the most discussed aspects of the Decision is the role of training courses in the registration and renewal process. The text of the Regulation identifies training as an important tool for maintaining competence, yet the application of this requirement remains a matter of interpretation and assessment.

The TMO has clarified that the obligation to attend training courses is not automatic for every agent. Instead, it will be evaluated on a case-by-case basis when an agent or firm submits its application, the TMO will review the agent's profile, qualifications and professional history before deciding whether participation in a course is necessary.

This approach leaves space for flexibility. For example, seasoned professionals with extensive experience, some of whom may have been active in the field for over 15 years, may not be required to repeat introductory courses, while newer entrants or those seeking renewal may be asked to complete a program to demonstrate current knowledge of procedures. At the same time, experienced agents are encouraged to attend selected sessions voluntarily, not only to refresh their knowledge but also to strengthen communication with the TMO and to contribute to the exchange of perspectives with newer members of the profession.

Open Questions

This area of debate naturally raises further questions, many of which were voiced during the September session and remain open for future clarification:

Who is expected to attend these courses? Will it be the lead agent only, or could administrative staff involved in the filing process also participate?

In which language will the courses be conducted? Will it be in English, Arabic or both, to accommodate the wide range of practitioners working in the UAE?

When and how often will the courses take place?

What role will the Emirates Intellectual Property Association (EIPA) play? The Ministry has indicated that upcoming courses will be offered in association with EIPA, and schedules are expected to be published on their website in due course.

By raising these questions, the Ministry has signaled its openness to dialogue and its willingness to shape the training framework in consultation with agents and practitioners.

Looking Ahead

What is clear is that training and capacity building will remain central to the future of trade mark agent regulation in the UAE. These programs are not intended merely as a formality but as a way to strengthen professional practice, improve service delivery and maintain confidence in the registration system.

Whether an agent is required to attend a course or not will ultimately depend on the TMO's evaluation of each application. This ensures both fairness and flexibility, while encouraging agents to take advantage of the educational opportunities available.

For those who choose to engage, the courses, offer valuable insights into procedural updates, international developments and practical know-how. All agents and practitioners are encouraged to monitor the EIPA website for announcements on course availability and registration details.

Conclusion

Ministerial Decision No. (90) of 2024 represents a significant milestone in shaping the trade mark profession in the UAE. While the fundamentals of the Regulation are clear, the debate around training requirements illustrates that this is a living framework, one that will continue to evolve with input from practitioners and oversight from the TMO.

As the system develops, agents and firms are encouraged to remain engaged, to ask questions, and to seek clarification directly from the Trade Mark Office. Equally, participation in Ministry-endorsed courses should be seen as an investment in professional growth and a means of staying aligned with best practices.

The Ministry, through the TMO, has reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, dialogue and support for everyone. With active participation and open discussion, the objectives of this new regulation can be realized to the benefit of the entire intellectual property ecosystem.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.