Empowering Innovation In Bahrain: A Dual Commitment To Intellectual Property And Institutional Reform

As part of its ongoing economic diversification efforts under Bahrain Vision 2030, the Kingdom continues to promote innovation and safeguard intellectual property (IP) rights as essential pillars of a knowledge-based economy. The Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC)1 serves as the central authority overseeing the registration, regulation, and enforcement of IP rights in Bahrain, including trademarks, patents, industrial designs, and copyrights.



The Kingdom's IP legal framework is in alignment with major international treaties such as the Paris Convention and the TRIPS Agreement, providing both local and foreign rights holders with a reliable and transparent system of protection.

Building a Culture of IP Awareness in Bahrain

In recent years, Bahrain has taken proactive steps to cultivate a stronger IP culture and expand public awareness of IP rights. A notable initiative in this direction is the establishment of the Bahrain Intellectual Property Society (BIPS)2 in 2022, officially licensed by the Ministry of Labour and Social Development.

BIPS plays a strategic role in spreading awareness about the value of intellectual property, supporting creative individuals and innovators, and promoting a better understanding of IP laws across all age groups and sectors of society. The Society positions itself as a safe space for creators and a national and regional platform for the exchange of knowledge, experiences, and best practices in the field of IP.

With such initiatives, Bahrain continues to foster a legal and cultural environment where innovation thrives, and the rights of creators are respected and promoted.

Recognizing Innovation: IP Awards Ceremony 20253

On 6 May 2025, the MOIC hosted the annual IP Awards to honor innovators across trademarks, patents, and designs. HE Ms. Iman Ahmed Al-Doseri, Undersecretary of the MOIC, congratulated winners for advancing innovation and entrepreneurship in the Kingdom.

This year's honourees ranged from individual inventors to established companies that demonstrated how IP rights can drive market growth and competitiveness. BIPS was also recognized for expanding public awareness and supporting Bahrain's long-term innovation agenda. The event underscored the Ministry's focus on practical enforcement and on rewarding those who integrate IP into commercial strategy.

Fostering Institutional Innovation: The Role of "Ideas Factory 2024"4

Complementing Bahrain's national efforts to strengthen intellectual property rights and promote innovation, the Ministry of Industry and Commerce (MOIC) has also taken meaningful steps to embed a culture of creativity and problem-solving within government institutions.

One such initiative is the "Ideas Factory 2024", launched as part of the MOIC's internal development strategy. The program aims to encourage employees to contribute innovative ideas that improve operational efficiency, enhance service delivery, and modernize regulatory frameworks. By empowering staff to think creatively and propose solutions across areas such as policy development, customer experience, and workplace culture, the initiative reflects a broader governmental shift toward agility, responsiveness, and innovation-driven governance.

A Dual Approach: External Protection, Internal Reform

Taken together, these initiatives highlight Bahrain's dual commitment: protecting external stakeholders through strong IP rights while modernizing internal structures to sustain innovation. This approach aims to strengthen Bahrain's position as a regional hub for IP protection, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

For companies entering or expanding in Bahrain, the message is clear: the IP landscape is evolving quickly. While protections are aligned with global standards, proactive engagement—whether through registration, enforcement, or innovation partnerships—is essential to benefit fully from Bahrain's framework.

