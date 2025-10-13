Dubai Issues New Law Regulating Engineering Consultancy Activities – Key Takeaway Points

Introduction

On 7 October 2025, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, enacted Dubai Law 14 of 2025 Regulating the Practice of Engineering Consultancy Activities in the Emirate of Dubai (the "Law").

The Law enters into force six months from the date of its publication (i.e., in April 2026) and repeals Local Order No. 89 of 1994, thereby replacing the existing 30-year-old framework with updated licensing, registration, and classification requirements.

Key Features of the Law

The following requirements of the Law are of particular note:

Scope and Application

The Law applies to all engineering consultancy activities conducted within the Emirate of Dubai, including its free zones and special development zones.

Engineering consultancy activities addressed by the Law include architecture, civil engineering, electrical engineering, electronic engineering, mechanical engineering, mining and mining engineering, geoengineering, coastal engineering, petroleum engineering and chemical engineering.

Licensing, Registration and Classification

Registration is valid for one year and must be renewed annually.

No person or entity may practice, advertise or hold themselves out as providing engineering consultancy services unless that person or entity holds a valid trade license and registration in the official register, as maintained by the Dubai Municipality.

Offices and engineers must meet specific conditions for registration, including in respect of minimum qualifications and compliance with approved standards.

The Law defines several types of engineering offices to which the Law applies in respect of which specific experience and ownership criteria applies. Such engineering offices include local offices, branches of UAE or foreign offices, associate offices (i.e., those which consist of a partnership between a local engineering office and a foreign engineering office), advisory offices (i.e., an office which specializes in providing engineering consultancy related advice), and audit offices (i.e., an office which is authorized to perform engineering audits).

Regulatory Authorities and Oversight

The Dubai Municipality, in coordination with other competent authorities, is responsible for managing the registration system. This includes maintaining a comprehensive database, issuing professional competence certificates and preparing a code of ethics for practitioners.

The Executive Council and a newly formed Committee for the Development and Organization of Engineering Consultancy Activities (" Committee ") will oversee the implementation, classification systems and resolve disputes that may occur between competent authorities arising out of their supervision of engineering consultancy activities.

") will oversee the implementation, classification systems and resolve disputes that may occur between competent authorities arising out of their supervision of engineering consultancy activities. The Law mandates the establishment of an electronic unified system linked to the "Invest in Dubai" platform for all registration and classification procedures.

Practice Standards and Obligations

Engineering offices must comply with all applicable legislation, maintain qualified technical staff and adhere to classification requirements.

Offices are prohibited from engaging in unfair competition, contracting with unregistered engineers and disclosing client data (except to the extent permitted or required by law).

The Law provides detailed obligations regarding contract retention, project supervision and notification of changes.

Disciplinary Measures and Penalties

Violation of the Law may result in fines ranging from AED 1,000 to AED 100,000, which may be increased for repeat offenses within one year. Additional disciplinary measures may include suspension of activities, downgrading of classification, deletion from the register and/or cancellation of professional certificates.

Judicial officers are empowered to inspect offices, access records, and document violations.

Key Timeline for Existing Firms and Engineers

All engineering offices and engineers operating at the time of the Law's entry into force must regularise their status within one year from the Law's effective date (i.e., by April 2027), with the Committee having authority to extend this period if necessary.

