Egypt retains its role as an International Searching and Preliminary Examining Authority, supporting global patent system efficiency.

Important Topics

Egyptian Patent Office's Appointment Extended Under PCT Framework

On 19 December 2025, WIPO confirmed the extension of the Egyptian Patent Office's mandate as an International Searching and Preliminary Examining Authority under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT).

According to WIPO's announcement, this continued recognition underscores Egypt's growing technical capacity and its role in supporting international patent applicants through high‑quality search and examination services — strengthening Africa's footprint in the global IP landscape.

Applicants filing PCT applications through Egypt can expect continuity in search and examination services, with the country reaffirmed as a reliable regional ISA/IPEA option.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.