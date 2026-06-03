The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority has announced significant changes to its official fee structure for trademark-related services, effective March 2026. These increases will impact searches, filings, renewals, and other procedures administered by the Trade Mark Office. Rights holders operating in Egypt should understand how these changes affect their trademark portfolio management and filing strategies.

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Egypt implements increased official trademark fees

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EGIPA INTRODUCES INCREASED OFFICIAL FEES

The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) has implemented increased official fees and additional service charges for trade mark related procedures under Decisions Nos. 64 and 65 of 2026. Effective from 5 March 2026, the changes apply to services administered by the Trade Mark Office, including searches, filings and renewals. Rights holders are advised to take these increases into account when planning trademark filings and managing portfolios in Egypt.

Our Egypt focused IP team can advise on the revised fee structure, assist with cost effective filing strategies, and support the ongoing management of trademark portfolios before the Egyptian Trade Mark Office.

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