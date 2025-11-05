Qatar MOCI Begins Accepting Industrial Design Applications Under Ministerial Decision No. 129 Of 2024

Qatar has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its intellectual property (IP) system, as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI)...

Ministerial Decision No. 129 of 2024 – Implementing Law No. 10 of 2020 on Industrial Designs

Date of Entry into Force: Day following publication in the Official Gazette (October 2024)

Executive Summary

Qatar has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its intellectual property (IP) system, as the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) has begun accepting industrial design applications under Ministerial Decision No. 129 of 2024, which enacts the Executive Regulations of Law No. 10 of 2020 on Industrial Designs.

This long-awaited Decision establishes the detailed procedures for registering and enforcing industrial design rights in Qatar. From its effective date, design owners can now file design applications locally for the first time.

The new regime introduces protection for the ornamental appearance of products, a 12-month grace period for prior disclosures, and a clear framework for enforcement, aligning Qatar with international IP standards and GCC peers.

Key Questions and Answers

1. What does Ministerial Decision No. 129 of 2024 do?

It issues the Executive Regulations of the Industrial Designs Law (Law No. 10 of 2020), detailing procedures for filing, examination, publication, renewal, and enforcement of design rights before the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI).

2. When does the new regime take effect?

The Executive Regulation was issued on October 9, 2024, and entered into force on the day following its publication in the Official Gazette in March 2025. Furthermore, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) began accepting filings of Industrial Design applications on October 26, 2025.

3. Why is this development important?

Although Law No. 10 of 2020 was enacted in 2020, it remained dormant pending the issuance of its implementing regulations. The 2024 Regulations now operationalize the system, enabling registration and enforcement of design rights in Qatar for the first time.

4. What qualifies as a protectable industrial design?

A design refers to the ornamental or aesthetic features of an article – its shape, configuration, pattern, or color – that are new and have individual character. Purely functional or technically dictated features are excluded from protection.

5. Is there a grace period for prior disclosures?

Yes. The Regulations provide a 12-month grace period for disclosures made by the designer (or with the designer's consent) before the filing date or priority date. A design disclosed within the preceding year can still be considered new and eligible for registration in Qatar.

6. Who may apply for design registration?

Applications may be filed by:

The designer or joint designers;

The designer's employer (if created in the course of employment); or

Any assignee of the design rights.

Foreign applicants must file through a locally licensed IP agent.

7. What is the application process?

The process involves:

Filing the application using the prescribed MOCI form;

Payment of official fees;

Formal examination of documents;

Publication of the design in the Official Gazette; and

Registration and issuance of the certificate if no opposition is filed.

8. What is the duration of protection?

Protection lasts five (5) years from the filing date, renewable for two additional five-year terms, up to a maximum of fifteen (15) years.

9. Can applicants claim priority from earlier filings abroad?

Yes. Under the Paris Convention, applicants may claim priority from an earlier design application filed in another member country, provided the Qatari application is filed within six (6) months of the first filing.

10. What enforcement measures are available?

The Regulations confirm that unauthorized use, imitation, or copying of a registered design constitutes infringement. Rights holders may seek civil remedies such as injunctions and damages, as well as administrative measures through the MOCI.

11. How does this align Qatar with international practice?

The Regulations harmonize Qatar's design protection regime with those of other GCC states and international IP standards. This reform supports Qatar's strategy to promote innovation, investment, and creative industries within its growing knowledge-based economy.

12. What should design owners and businesses do now?

Review existing product designs currently marketed in Qatar;

Identify new designs eligible for registration;

Utilize the 12-month grace period for any recent disclosures; and

Engage local IP counsel to prepare and file design applications.

13. How can Al Tamimi & Company help?

Al Tamimi & Company is fully licensed to represent IP owners in front of MOCI and will be delighted to support you through our dedicated Innovation, Patents and Industrial Property (3IP) department with any guidance or representation needed either in Qatar or any other country in the MENA region.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.