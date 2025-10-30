Qatar Opens Industrial Design & Model Filings For The First Time

The Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (‘MOCI') has officially announced that the Industrial Property Office located at the Ministry's headquarters has begun accepting applications for industrial designs and models.

This marks a major milestone in Qatar's intellectual property system, as design filings were not previously available in the country despite the enactment of Law No. 10 of 2020 on the Protection of Industrial Designs and Models. Until now, right holders could only rely on indirect or temporary protection measures such as cautionary notices in local newspapers, 3D trade mark filings (often refused) or copyright registration for qualifying designs.

Background

Although the law was passed in 2020 and the implementing regulations were later issued under Ministerial Decision No. 129 of 2024 (published in March 2025), the absence of a designated Industrial Designs Office delayed implementation. The recent circular confirms that this new office is now fully operational and ready to receive design applications.

Filing Procedure

Applications must be submitted physically at the MOCI headquarters, with fees payable at the reception desks upon filing. Required forms, documents and the official classification are available on the MOCI website under the Intellectual Property Rights Protection Department's transaction forms, available here: E-Services

Key Documentary Requirements

As per the executive regulations, each design application must include:

Power of Attorney ('POA') legalized up to Qatar Consulate/authenticated

Details of the inventor (name, nationality, address, and ID proof)

Details of the applicant/assignee (if different from inventor)

Examination, Publication & Term of Protection

No formal guidance has yet been issued regarding examination, though it is expected to be formalities examination only (similar to other GCC jurisdictions). Accepted designs will be published as per Articles 14–18 of the executive regulations. The protection term is five years from the filing date, renewable twice for the same term, allowing for a maximum of 15 years of protection.

Practical Outlook

At present, filings are manual, though MOCI has indicated that electronic filing capability is in development. The best way to gauge the process in practice will be through actual filing experience with the newly established office, as its operations and examination process take shape.

We will continue to monitor developments closely and share further updates as new guidance or practical insights become available.

