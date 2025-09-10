ARTICLE
10 September 2025

Reengaging With IP In A Changing Legal Landscape: Syria

RT
RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys

Contributor

Syrian Arab Republic Intellectual Property
RNA, Technology And IP Attorneys

With recent international developments and the easing of certain restrictions, Syria is gradually reopening to global commerce. The Syrian IP Office continues to operate, creating a more favourable environment for trademark and patent protection.

Trademark: Businesses should ensure their core and house marks remain valid, enforceable, and strategically aligned with broader brand protection. Equal attention must be given to sub-brands, brand extensions, transliterations, and proactive enforcement to counter counterfeiting and unauthorized use.

Patents: Patent protections in Syria presents long-term advantages, especially as the country focuses on recovery in sectors like infrastructure, telecommunications, and renewable energy. Companies may also leverage the PCT national phase to secure rights that align with broader commercial growth.

As businesses evaluate their IP strategy in light of evolving opportunities, this is a crucial moment to safeguard and strengthen rights in Syria.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

