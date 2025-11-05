This document provides the translation of Law No. 82 of 2002, the Egyptian legislation governing the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights. The translation of the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights ensures that researchers, practitioners, and international stakeholders can access an authoritative English version of the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights.

The translation of Law No. 82 of 2002 is particularly significant because this law consolidates previous legislation on patents, trademarks, copyright, and industrial designs into one comprehensive framework. By offering a clear English version of the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights Law, this text facilitates a deeper understanding of Egypt's compliance with global standards on intellectual property.

This work not only presents the translation of the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, but also includes references to the executive regulation of Law No. 82 of 2002, which provides essential details for implementation and enforcement. Together, the Law No. 82 of 2002 and its executive regulation form the backbone of Egypt's legal system for intellectual property, balancing protection, innovation, and fair use.

The translation of Law No. 82 of 2002 is an essential reference for anyone working in the fields of patents, trademarks, copyrights, and industrial property. By providing a reliable English version of the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights, this document serves as a bridge between Egyptian legislation and international legal practice. The translation of the Protection of Intellectual Property Rights law allows policymakers, investors, and legal experts to navigate the requirements of Law No. 82 of 2002 with clarity.

Furthermore, the inclusion of the executive regulation of Law No. 82 of 2002 ensures a practical understanding of how the provisions are applied, making this translation a valuable tool for both academic study and professional application.

