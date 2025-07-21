A significant increase in patent examination fees is effective in Egypt and an additional item has been added to the patent fees with the implementation of a penalty fee for late examinations.

Significant fee increases and changes for patents in Egypt

The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) has issued Decree No. 26 of 2025, published in Official Gazette No. 132 on 17 June 2025, introducing key changes to official fees applicable to patent applications in Egypt.

Effective from 18 June 2025, the official patent examination fee has doubled from EGP 25,000 to EGP 50,000.

Per Article 3 of Decree no. 26 of 2025, the payment deadline for examination and expert fees has also been shortened to three months from the date of notification. The time frame was previously six months counted from the patent application filing date.

Expert filing fees are to be applied only if the EGIPA decides to revert to an expert report, as is sometimes the case during appeal proceedings before the appeal committee.

EGIPA has also issued Decree No. 34 of 2025, which introduces a new late examination fee of EGP 25,000, which is applicable to examination requests submitted after the first statutory three-month period from the national date of the patent application.

