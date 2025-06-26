Egypt Doubles Patent Examination Fees And Revises Payment Deadlines

The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) has issued Decree No. 26 of 2025, published in Official Gazette No. 132 on 17 June 2025...

RNA, Technology and IP Attorneys is a full-service IP law firm with presence in the National Capital Region (Gurgaon) and Chennai. We offer efficient and cost-effective solutions for protection, enforcement and commercialization of IP rights. Our clientele covers the entire spectrum from multi-national IP owners and users to start-up businesses and individuals.

The Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) has issued Decree No. 26 of 2025, published in Official Gazette No. 132 on 17 June 2025, introducing key changes to Egypt's patent system.

Effective 18 June 2025, the official patent examination fee has increased from EGP 25,000 to EGP 50,000 (approx. USD 1,060). Additionally, the payment deadline for examination and expert fees has been shortened from six months to three months from the date of notification, as per Article 3 of the Decree.

Applicants and IP holders in Egypt are advised to review their timelines and budget for upcoming patent filings accordingly.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.