IP Lawyer In Saudi Arabia

In the shadow of the current innovation-based economy, it is very important to safeguard the intellectual property (IP) of companies, designers, inventors...

Sadany&Partners Law Firm is one of Egypt’s pioneering law firms. Since its inception, the firm has worked tirelessly on providing innovative legal solutions that help clients reach their ideal outcomes. The Firm has vast expertise in offering legal consultation to both public and private sector companies, as well as to many government authorities and ministries. The Firm has represented hundreds of clients before arbitration tribunals in local and international disputes and before Egyptian courts of different degrees. Based on our conviction that the client’s best interest is our goal, and that clients are our partners for success, we are committed to developing our capacities and enhancing the skills needed to meet clients’ needs and guarantee their satisfaction.

In the shadow of the current innovation-based economy, it is very important to safeguard the intellectual property (IP) of companies, designers, inventors, and writers etc. Regardless of the things that you wish to protect, including the trademarks, patents or trade secrets, it is necessary to provide legal protection for intellectual property and assets, so that you always have a competitive edge.

Sadany & Partners Law Firm, based in Riyadh, offers comprehensive intellectual property protection services in accordance with the Intellectual Property Law. We have highly skilled and qualified IP advocates in KSA, who can assist you in safeguarding, applying, and boosting the value of your IP rights under the Saudi laws and regulations and international conventions.

Whether you want to obtain legal advice regarding IP rights protection or assistance for the avoidance of violation of these rights, we are your allied partner.

The Importance of IP Protection in Saudi Arabia

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia develops a strong IP strategy to enhance innovation and creativity, and to safeguard the foreign investors ' rights of the inventors and companies. The significant new reforms include:

Formation of Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP) to monitor protection and application of IP rights protection.

Membership in prominent international conventions such as: The Paris Convention for the Protection of Industrial Property The Berne Convention for the Protection of Literary and Artistic Works The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) The Madrid Protocol for international trademark registration.



IP need strong safeguarding to:

avoid the unpermitted use of trademarks, inventions, designs, art works,

achieve brand value and market presence,

apply the exclusive rights in Saudi Arabia and abroad,

boost process of licensing, franchising, and business chances, and

help to resolve the conflicts and enhance the legal actions, when the violations arise.

Sadany & Partners is a leading law firm that helps you to protect your IP completely under Saudi law and global rules regulations.

Our Intellectual Property Services

We have IP advocates offering wide variety of the services specially designed to meet requirements of the companies, creators, innovators and inventors, including:

1. Brand Services

Registration of the trademarks at SAIP and in abroad under the Madrid Protocol.

Renewal and management of trademark portfolio.

Violations and enforcement of brand rights.

Opposition and cancellation proceedings.

Licensing and waiver agreements.

2. Patent Services

Submitting and pursuing patent applications under the Saudi legal system and through international frameworks such as the PCT (Patent Cooperation Treaty).

Patent portfolio handling

Freedom-to-operate analysis

Patent licensing and marketing plans

3. Copyright Services

Enrolment of the copyright to practice the literary, artistic, musical, software, and audiovisual works.

Execution of copyright violation lawsuits.

Preparing the licensing, publishing, and distribution contracts.

4. Trade Secrets and Confidentiality

Providing the legal advice on protecting the trade secrets and proprietary information.

Wording the non-disclosure agreements (NDAs)

Filing the trade secret theft cases.

5. IP Litigation and Enforcement

Advocating for the clients in IP rights violation lawsuits before Saudi courts

Execution of the actions through certain strategies pertaining SAIP.

Enforcement of the customs actions to prevent entry or exit of the imitatedgoods

Settlement of disputes through conciliation and arbitration.

We cooperate with the clients to develop IP approaches in line with their business goals.

Who We Serve

Sadany & Partners delivers IP services to a variety of clients, including:

Startups and businessmen

Multinational companies

Technology corporations

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology corporations

Media organizations, art institutions, and publishers.

Franchisors and retailers

Universities and research institutes

Whether you wish to safeguard a modern invention, spread your trademark internationally, or look for protection from violations, we have IP staff who have the extensive experience to secure you.

Why Clients Trust Sadany & Partners for IP Services

The clients rely on Sadany & Partners because we have:

Deep IP knowledge: in-depth grasp of the Saudi and international IP laws and registration systems.

Planed Strategic IP Safeguarding: Plans specially designed to protect and enhance value of IP assets.

Effective Enforcement Capacity: Track record of the success in safeguarding the clients' rights by the judicial proceedings, administrative procedures and enforcement of customs rules.

Business-Based Guidance: Assisting the clients in converting the IP rights into valuable business chances.

Bilingual Legal Services: Proficiency in drafting the documents in both Arabic and English, submitting the probative papers and memorandums.

We are characterized by both the legal professionalism and commercial mindset, assisting the clients to success in the current competing markets.

Protect Your Innovation with Sadany & Partners

In a country like Saudi Arabia, where the knowledge and science economy evolvesrapidly, protecting your intellectual property is not voluntary, but it is crucial. Sadany& Partners provides a full set of IP protection services to assist you in safeguarding, applying, and enhancing your IP rights, whether within or outside the Kingdom.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.