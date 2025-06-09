Geographical Indications Mark A New Era For Made In UAE Products

The United Arab Emirates has launched a new project to protect its local products and cultural heritage through Geographical Indications (GIs). Led by the Ministry of Economy, this system gives legal protection to products that owe their unique quality, reputation, or character to a specific region.

GIs are more than labels: they represent local stories and traditions. Unlike trademarks, which grow slowly over time, GIs provide instant recognition by linking products to their place of origin. This approach is used worldwide to protect heritage products and support local communities.

In the European Union, Geographical Indications play a big role in the economy. A 2020 study showed GI-protected food and drinks bring in nearly €75 billion, making up 7% of the EU's food sector and 15.5% of exports.1 Thailand's GI for Thai Hom Mali rice helped farmers earn more by linking the rice's quality to its region's soil and climate. It also protected traditional farming methods and boosted global recognition.2 Moreover, India's Darjeeling tea, famous for its unique flavor, got GI status in 2004 to stop misuse of its name. This helped protect its identity and reinforced its reputation as a premium product worldwide.3

The UAE is adding local products to its Geographical Indications registry, including Hatta honey, Al Dabbas Al Dhafra dates, Ras Al Khaimah ceramics, and traditional wicker crafts. These are more than goods, they reflect the country's heritage and skill.

This move supports local economies, boosts exports, and builds global trust in UAE-made products. By protecting these traditions, the UAE is strengthening its identity and gaining recognition on the international stage.

Footnotes

1 European Commission (2020). Geographical indications worth €75 billion. https://ec.europa.eu/commission/presscorner/detail/en/ip_20_683

2 Ngokkuen, C. & Grote, U. (2010). Geographical Indication for Jasmine Rice in Thailand: Applying a Logit Model to Measure Producers' Willingness. Leibniz Institute of Agricultural Development in Transition Economies. https://www.econstor.eu/bitstream/10419/39982/1/349_ngokkuen.pdf

3 Gopaldhara Tea Estate (2023). When Did Darjeeling Tea Get GI Tag? https://gopaldharaindia.com/when-did-darjeeling-tea-get-gi-tag

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.