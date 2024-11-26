UAE IP Initiatives

The initiatives, in line with
international best practices, have the aim of protecting
innovation, increasing revenues generated by the UAE national IP
sector by facilitating the export of advanced 'home grown'
products and services based on innovation and modern technology;
fostering licensing initiatives within the UAE, and attracting
increased foreign direct investment (FDI).
The eleven initiatives are:
Initiative
Goal
The Innovation Hub
an online incubator platform offering guidance and support to
creators during the patent registration process.
Patent Hive
promoting the participation of innovators and talents in filing
patent applications in the UAE with a goal to increase patent
registrations by 6,000 by 2026
Emirati Fahes
fostering Emirati talent in the IP sector through training and
awareness programs (in collaboration with Emirati Talent
Competitiveness Council) with a view to creating job opportunities
and promoting private sector investment in the innovation
space
InnovLAB
developing innovation incubators in collaboration with the
Minister of State for Government Development and the Future with
the goals of
supporting and evaluating their competitiveness;
assessing their effectiveness; and
enhancing their capabilities.
InstaBlock
providing a mechanism (in collaboration with the
Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) to
address infringing online livestream content and secure rapid
take-downs.
IP Sport
increasing awareness (in collaboration with the General
Authority of Sports) of intellectual property rights in the sports
industry and promoting the use of trade mark registration in the
sports sector.
One Day TM
expediting the issuance of a trade mark registration
certificate to one business day in order to reduce the 'wait
time' at the end of the registration process. This is now in
operation.
The IP Platform
integrating data from various government departments
responsible for enforcing intellectual property rights to create a
central digital platform.
Hayyakom
enhancing the appeal of the UAE to global companies from an IP
aspect through the hosting of seminars, events and
conferences.
IP School
developing a comprehensive range of intellectual property
training programmes to increase IP awareness and to be carried out
in collaboration with sector and industry bodies, including WIPO
and brand protection industry groups within the UAE.
Aisha
increase public awareness of IP rights through the use of a
virtual character and engaging with the public via social media
platforms and participation at events.
His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al
Marri, Minister of Economy, stated of the initiative:
"The UAE has made great strides in
developing its intellectual property sector in accordance with
global best practices, recognizing it as a fundamental and key
pillar for promoting economic growth. The launch of the new IP
system is a milestone in our efforts to enhance the country's
transition into a knowledge and innovation economy and develop an
incubating national environment for intellectual property,
innovation and patent activities. This is in accordance with global
best practices and in line with the objectives of the "We the
UAE 2031" vision to establish the UAE as a global hub for the
new economy and strengthen its position among the top 15 countries
in the Global Innovation Index."
