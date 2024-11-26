UAE IP Initiatives

The initiatives, in line with international best practices, have the aim of protecting innovation, increasing revenues generated by the UAE national IP sector by facilitating the export of advanced 'home grown' products and services based on innovation and modern technology; fostering licensing initiatives within the UAE, and attracting increased foreign direct investment (FDI).

The eleven initiatives are:

Initiative Goal The Innovation Hub an online incubator platform offering guidance and support to creators during the patent registration process. Patent Hive promoting the participation of innovators and talents in filing patent applications in the UAE with a goal to increase patent registrations by 6,000 by 2026 Emirati Fahes fostering Emirati talent in the IP sector through training and awareness programs (in collaboration with Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council) with a view to creating job opportunities and promoting private sector investment in the innovation space InnovLAB developing innovation incubators in collaboration with the Minister of State for Government Development and the Future with the goals of supporting and evaluating their competitiveness; assessing their effectiveness; and enhancing their capabilities.

InstaBlock providing a mechanism (in collaboration with the Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority) to address infringing online livestream content and secure rapid take-downs. IP Sport increasing awareness (in collaboration with the General Authority of Sports) of intellectual property rights in the sports industry and promoting the use of trade mark registration in the sports sector. One Day TM expediting the issuance of a trade mark registration certificate to one business day in order to reduce the 'wait time' at the end of the registration process. This is now in operation. The IP Platform integrating data from various government departments responsible for enforcing intellectual property rights to create a central digital platform. Hayyakom enhancing the appeal of the UAE to global companies from an IP aspect through the hosting of seminars, events and conferences. IP School developing a comprehensive range of intellectual property training programmes to increase IP awareness and to be carried out in collaboration with sector and industry bodies, including WIPO and brand protection industry groups within the UAE. Aisha increase public awareness of IP rights through the use of a virtual character and engaging with the public via social media platforms and participation at events.

His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy, stated of the initiative:

"The UAE has made great strides in developing its intellectual property sector in accordance with global best practices, recognizing it as a fundamental and key pillar for promoting economic growth. The launch of the new IP system is a milestone in our efforts to enhance the country's transition into a knowledge and innovation economy and develop an incubating national environment for intellectual property, innovation and patent activities. This is in accordance with global best practices and in line with the objectives of the "We the UAE 2031" vision to establish the UAE as a global hub for the new economy and strengthen its position among the top 15 countries in the Global Innovation Index."

