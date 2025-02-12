Intellectual Property And Copyright Law

As part of its efforts to better manage Intellectual Property rights, the Saudi government has established the Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property (SAIP), which oversees intellectual property operations, intellectual property provision, and development and enforcement of intellectual property rights in Saudi Arabia.
The Saudi Copyright Law protects all types of intellectual property following global practices. Literary, scientific, and artistic works are protected, whether such works are created individually or jointly. The Copyright Law grants the author the following rights:
Moral rights, including publishing, amending, or deleting their work.
Financial rights, including utilizing the work in any commercial means.
Assignment of copyright, including transferring the author's copyrights by lawful transfer or by inheritance.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.