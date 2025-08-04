ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Trademark Office Initiates Digital Transformation

The Qatar Trademark Office has launched a trial phase to implement major digital enhancements to its trademark services, including the electronic publication of the Trademarks Official Gazette and the issuance of digital Certificates of Registration. During this transitional period, the Office will operate under a dual system where some certificates will be issued only in digital format, while others will continue in physical form. This phased implementation aims to ensure a smooth transition and reflects Qatar's commitment to advancing digital transformation across government services.

