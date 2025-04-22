ARTICLE
22 April 2025

Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) Has Been Established

AA
Adams & Adams

Contributor

Adams & Adams logo
Adams & Adams is an internationally recognised and leading African law firm that specialises in providing intellectual property and commercial services.
Explore Firm Details
In line with Ministerial Decree No. 493/2025 the newly established Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) EGIPA, located at the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology...
Egypt Intellectual Property
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

In line with Ministerial Decree No. 493/2025 the newly established Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) EGIPA, located at the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, seeks to streamline all IP-related services under a single organisation with the consolidation of several offices, including those in charge of:

  • Patents
  • Trademarks and Industrial Designs
  • Copyrights Administrations
  • Plants Variety Protection

We do not believe that these administrative changes will affect the status of client's existing applications, and the registration of trade marks will for now continue before the Trademarks Office for Internal Trade Development located in Nasr City.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
Adams & Adams
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More