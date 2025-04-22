Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) Has Been Established

In line with Ministerial Decree No. 493/2025 the newly established Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) EGIPA, located at the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology...

In line with Ministerial Decree No. 493/2025 the newly established Egyptian Intellectual Property Authority (EGIPA) EGIPA, located at the Academy of Scientific Research and Technology, seeks to streamline all IP-related services under a single organisation with the consolidation of several offices, including those in charge of:

Patents

Trademarks and Industrial Designs

Copyrights Administrations

Plants Variety Protection

We do not believe that these administrative changes will affect the status of client's existing applications, and the registration of trade marks will for now continue before the Trademarks Office for Internal Trade Development located in Nasr City.

