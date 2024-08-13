China- Egypt Patent Prosecution Highway Pilot Project Extended To 2029

The China and Egypt Patent Prosecution Highway (PPH) pilot project was initiated in 2017 based on a two-year agreement, and at the end of the initial period, in 2019, it was extended for five years to 2024. The bilateral corporation has now again been extended to 30 June 2029.

According to the statement that was issued by the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) on this development, the extension of the program with the Egyptian Patent Office (EGYPO) will continue to facilitate "...faster patent examination, thereby better serving technological innovation and economic development", and to also promote the corporation and information-sharing between the two jurisdictions.

SOURCE : https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2024/7/4/art_1340_193557.htmI.

