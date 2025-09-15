The Qatar TMO Update – Digital Transformation Initiative Effective August 2025

The Qatar Trademark Office (TMO) has officially embarked on a digital transformation initiative effective August 2025, marking a significant step towards modernizing its intellectual property infrastructure. As part of Qatar's broader e-government strategy, the move is aimed at streamlining administrative procedures and improving access to trademark services for both local and international rights holders. Key developments include the Trademark Official Gazette now being published in both electronic and hard copy formats and the introduction of electronic trademark registration and renewal certificates in place of traditional paper certificates. During this transitional phase, the TMO will continue issuing both physical and electronic certificates to ensure smooth and reliable process until the digital system is fully implemented. This initiative is expected to reduce administrative burdens, provide quicker access to official documentation, and enhance efficiency and transparency in trademark services in Qatar.

