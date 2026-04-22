Qatar Opens Class 33 Restrictions, Fully Opens Trademark Registration Under Nice Classification

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In a significant development for intellectual property rights, Qatar has officially opened Class 33 for trademark registration, marking a major shift in the country’s trademark framework and bringing it closer to international standards. The Qatar Trademark Office has adopted the 13th Edition of the Nice Classification, effective February 2026. A recent circular issued by the office confirmed that all 45 classes under the Nice Classification are now fully available, including the previously restricted Class 33.

Historically, Qatar did not permit trademark registration in Class 33, which covers certain beverages. As a core class in the Nice Classification, Class 33 mainly includes alcoholic beverages (excluding beers) and alcoholic preparations for making beverages, covering products such as baijiu, whisky, wine, fruit wine, and related raw materials.

According to the latest clarification from the Qatar Trademark Office, these restrictions have been lifted. Brand owners can now seek direct and comprehensive trademark protection for beverage-related products without relying on indirect filing strategies in other classes. This adjustment allows beverage companies to align their trademark filing strategies more directly with international classification standards, reducing layout deviations caused by previous class restrictions.

The opening of Class 33 is expected to expand the scope of brand protection, as beverage companies can now register their trademarks directly in the appropriate class. This also reduces the need for workaround filings in unrelated classes. Industry observers anticipate that with the opening of this class, third parties may rush to file related trademark applications. Therefore, brand owners should pay timely attention and proactively plan their trademark portfolios.

This development underscores Qatar’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its legal and commercial environment as part of its economic diversification strategy. As one of the countries with the highest per capita GDP in the world, Qatar has long relied on its oil and gas industry. The full implementation of the Nice Classification represents an important step in advancing the Qatar National Vision 2030 and reducing dependence on hydrocarbons, aiming to position the country as a more attractive destination for international brands and investors.

The decision to allow trademark registrations in Class 33 is therefore a milestone in Qatar’s intellectual property evolution. For businesses in the beverage sector, this change opens the door to clearer, more robust brand protection in one of the Gulf’s key markets, while also providing more convenient intellectual property safeguards for companies seeking to expand into the Middle East.

Brand owners are advised to review their existing trademark portfolios and consider filing new trademark applications to fully leverage this expanded scope of protection and avoid potential conflicts. Additionally, establishing a trademark monitoring mechanism can help detect potential infringements or conflicting applications in a timely manner, thereby safeguarding their intellectual property rights.

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